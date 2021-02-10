New in Town: UN-Tangled/Gett Nailed

Sarah Cederburg, owner of UN-Tangled, and Hollie Christiansen, owner of Gett Nailed, share space for their respective businesses, located at 204 W. Nebraska St. in Pierce. Both opened at the end of 2020.
Owners/operators and their background: UN-Tangled is owned by Sarah Cederburg. Cederburg, a 2000 graduate of Stanton High School and a longtime resident of the Pierce community, said she has had a passion for hair since she was a child.
“I’d put a blanket on my dad as he sat in his favorite chair and I’d do his hair,” she said. “We have pictures of him with ponytails and pigtails that I’d put in. He was always such a good sport.”
Cederburg received her training at Joseph’s College of Beauty in Norfolk and has been a stylist for about 17 years. She worked at different salons in Norfolk and worked out of her home before opening opening UN-tangled.
Hollie Christiansen owns Gett Nailed, a natural nail salon business located in the same space as UN-tangled. Christiansen is a 2001 graduate of Pierce High School who worked in a Norfolk salon before opening Gett Nailed. Christiansen discovered her passion for nails at an early age, as well.
“When I was younger — in high school — I literally repainted my nails every day,” she said.
Business overview: At UN-Tangled, Cederburg offers hair-related services like cuts for men, women and children, highlights, all-over colors, balayage, eyebrow and facial waxing, perms, shampoos and sets.
At Gett Nailed, Christiansen offers natural nail finishes — filing and polishing, spa manicures, spa pedicures, paraffin waxes for hands and feet and little girl manicures and pedicures. She also does nail art, although she added with laugh, “I’m no art major by any means.”
Hours of operation: Hours vary and are flexible through appointment.
Number employed: Right now Cederburg and Christiansen are the only ones employed at their respective businesses, but the space does have another stylist chair available, as well as space for a massage therapy.
Why did you decide to open your business? After a five-year hiatus from the salon to raise her youngest child, Cederburg wanted to find space to work closer to home. A brief conversation with Pam Buchholz — who with Dave Buchholz owns the building — revealed that Buchholz intended to open up space for a stylist.
“I came in a year later, and she said, ‘You want to see what I’ve got going on?’ She had already started construction on the salon, and this literally happened at the same time my youngest was going to preschool,” Cederburg said. “I’m not a perfect Christian, but I prayed about this a lot: Do I dive in headfirst? At one point she said if nobody wants it as a salon, they can have it as office space. That’s when I felt like God was saying, ‘I cannot help you make this decision anymore. You’re either doing this or not.’ ”
Cederburg said she loves the Pierce community, and she’s pleased with the location and aesthetics of the salon.
Cederburg later invited Christiansen to start doing nails inside the salon, which was an opportunity she didn’t want to pass up.
“It’s a nice location,” she said. “And if we happen to have clients that come in early, we can send them over to see what Pam’s got going on over there (at Expressions Floral).”