New In Town: Steven Willey Insurance Agency

State Farm — Steven Willey Insurance Agency
1103 W. Norfolk Ave. n Norfolk
Owner and background: Steven Willey grew up in Onawa, Iowa. He attended the University of Iowa, graduating with a business studies degree, and then worked for about four years in the insurance industry with Mutual of Omaha in Iowa City. He later returned to Onawa about four years ago and began working for State Farm agent Kevin Brandt. He also helped his family on the farm until the opportunity open an agency in Norfolk presented itself.
“This was just a great location for me,” Willey said of Norfolk. “It’s a much bigger market than Onawa. ... I’m really excited to be in town. I love the city.”
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and by appointment.
What does your business offer? “Our agency is focused on offering a comprehensive plan for all of your insurance and financial goals,” Willey said. “Not only are we looking at the auto insurance, the home insurance, the life insurance, but we want to be there for the retirement planning and being there to create a comprehensive plan for you and your family and to be there every step of the way with you.”
Willey said State Farm has always offered banking and investment products, which is one of the reasons why he personally likes State Farm.
“It’s a Double A-plus rated company — the highest rating that a business can get. It’s got the high financial rating backing it, and I have my securities licenses, and that’s something State Farm supports. It really allows me to help clients with every aspect of their plans and needs.”
Number of employees: Four, counting Willey. Tanya Kuehler has been in the insurance industry for nine years. She is licensed in property and casualty, as well as life and health. Jake Arlt is licensed in property and casualty. He began with the Steven Willey Insurance Agency about a month ago. Ericka Myrick also started with the agency about a month ago. She works in a supporting role for the agency, but she also is working toward her property and casualty license.
When did the agency open? May 1, 2020
“We’ve been committed to client safety from the start. We’ve got masks at every desk. Right now we have an open-door policy. We’re just trying to create a safe environment through this COVID situation,” Willey said. “We want to keep an open door. We want service for all of our clients and any new clients coming in. We want to be available to them, so we’ve been open since day one.”
What makes your business unique? “We really pride ourselves first off with claims. That’s really our time to shine. When there is a claim for one of our clients, we try to be proactive in making the extra calls and giving the extra effort to making sure all their needs are met — calling the body shop or calling the tow company, so (clients) are able to gather themselves and focus on what’s important,” Willey said.
Willey added that since the agency is client-oriented and agents are interested in getting to know their clients so they can put the best plan together to fit their individual needs.
What has been your favorite part so far about opening your business? “I think my favorite part of this career is helping people on a daily basis. I feel a great sense of purpose with this career. Anytime I meet with any of my clients or any new clients that are coming in, I feel like I’m able to be an educator for them and really inform them about what’s going on with their policy and what they’re paying for,” Willey said. “We pride ourselves on the service we provide if it does come down to a claim. It’s just a rewarding experience every day. It’s a great responsibility that I love having.”