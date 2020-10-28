Sea Change Therapy Services
2501 Lake Ridge Drive, Suite 100, Norfolk
Owners/operators and their background: Chelsea Schutter is the owner of Sea Change Therapy Services. A native of southern Minnesota, Schutter received her undergraduate degree in Duluth, Minnesota, and then moved to the Baltimore area to earn her master’s degree in counseling/psychology. She worked there before moving to Lincoln, where she lived for about five years. She moved to Norfolk in March.
Business overview: Sea Change offers individual counseling and teletherapy services, specializing in LGBT services, as well as law enforcement and first responders.
How did your interest in your specialty come about? Schutter said from the earliest days of her career, she has worked with sexual assault and domestic violence cases. She worked with law enforcement, offering training on the appropriate way to respond to victims and the nature of those types of calls, as well as how to interact with survivors.
After moving to Baltimore, Schutter started working at a 24-hour crisis hotline, answering suicide calls and other mental health concerns. That agency also had a department where a clinician was paired with a lawn enforcement officer, she said.
“They would respond to police calls that were mental health in nature and try to divert those from hospitalization,” she said.
Schutter said she worked in in-home services with that agency and then worked shortly with Veteran Affairs before moving to Lincoln, where she worked in corrections with the mental health department. She then shifted her focus to probation shortly before arriving in Norfolk.
“Having worked on the victim’s side was intentional, but from there, the career naturally progressed,” Schutter said of her career trajectory. “For sure when I moved to Lincoln, finding a job here where I could work on my licensing was challenging because you need to have a license to get a job, and I was at the provisional level. State and corrections would hire you as a provisional.”
Schutter said her experiences with gang activity and violence in Baltimore gave her the knowledge that offered a level of comfort in working in corrections.
“I knew how to handle those safely,” she said.
Schutter said part of her job in corrections was to run the domestic violence group for the inmates. “Since I had the flip side of (counseling) the domestic violence experience, it kind of led to that as well,” she said. “It was kind of a natural progression.”
Coming into private practice, Schutter said she wanted to specialize in law enforcement and first responders because she has experience working in those settings and connecting with those kinds of colleagues.
“I know the stresses of the job,” she said.
When did you open the practice? Aug. 1
Business hours: 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
What are your goals for the practice? Schutter said her short-term goals are to grow her caseload. In addition to counseling, she also is an adjunct instructor in the psychology department at Northeast Community College. She also has been involved in training and would like to connect with other agencies to do more.
Her long-term goals, she said, are to build her practice to support the life and schedule she desires, as well as to grow into the community and feel as if she’s making a presence.
***
If you have a new storefront business in Northeast or North Central Nebraska you would like to have featured in the Norfolk Daily News, please contact Daily News Business Editor Kathryn Harris by email at kharris@norfolkdailynews.com or by phone at 402-644-2042.