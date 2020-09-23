New in Town: Rivet Roasters

Rivet Roasters

KIM FOGLE, owner of Rivet Roasters in Pierce, roasts organic Costa Rican coffee to serve at the shop she opened earlier this month on Main Street in Pierce.

 Norfolk Daily News/Kathryn Harris

Rivet Roasters

106 W. Main Street, Pierce

Owner and background: Kim Fogle is the owner of Rivet Roasters. She has been a resident of Pierce for about seven years. She retired from the service industry and decided she wanted to open a coffee shop a few years back. The opening of Rivet Roasters is her first “adventure” in town.

“I traveled a lot, so (the coffee shop) was a pipe dream,” she said. “Then COVID hit and I couldn’t travel anymore, so it was time for me to open a coffee shop.”

Why did you want to open a coffee shop? “I’m a coffee snob,” Fogle said with a laugh. “It started because of my husband (Will Fogle). I used to drink Folgers before I met him.”

Fogle said her interest in coffee grew as she became familiar with the process involved in getting the roasting curve right. Fogle said every bean is different in terms of density and moisture, so it’s necessary to do a “test roast” on a small batch to get the curve right.

What is your favorite kind of coffee? I drink my coffee black — like a nice, beautiful pour-over, and I’m a Costa Rica girl. I like getting Costa Rica.”

What can customers expect when they order coffee at Rivet Roasters? Fogle said she wanted to open “a real coffee shop,” so the drinks she offers are traditional Italian drinks.

“I do blended drinks,” she said. “When you come here to get a macchiato, you’re not getting a big, sugary drink. You’re getting a shot of espresso with a dollop of milk — what a true macchiato is. When you come here for a mocha, you get a true mocha, which is equal parts milk, mocha and espresso. It’s not Scooter’s. It’s not Starbucks. It’s a coffee shop.”

Does your shop offer more than coffee? Yes. Rivet Roasters also has iced tea, hot chocolate and a limited selection of baked goods. The shop sells bagged coffee so customers can brew their own at home. There is a seating area for those who want to socialize.

Number of employees: Fogle has a part-time morning cashier to help her with the business. Fogle also credits her husband for the “heart and soul” he has helped put into the shop to make it a reality.

Hours of operation: 6 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, but every third Saturday, the shop is open only until 10 a.m.

When did the business open? The grand opening for Rivet Roasters was Sept. 1.

What has surprised you the most since opening? Mingling with the customers and getting to see everybody each day has been pleasant, Fogle said.

What are your goals? “As long as I can stay in the black, I’m going to stay open,” Fogle said. “I don’t care if I pay myself. I’m here to sling coffee and put smiles on people’s faces.”

Tags

In other news

New in Town: Rivet Roasters

New in Town: Rivet Roasters

Kim Fogle is the owner of Rivet Roasters. She has been a resident of Pierce for about seven years. She retired from the service industry and decided she wanted to open a coffee shop a few years back. The opening of Rivet Roasters is her first “adventure” in town.

Bankruptcies for Sept. 23

Bankruptcies for Sept. 23

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Votes for women was a tough battle

Votes for women was a tough battle

Did you know that Nebraska was the 17th state out of the 48 total in 1919 who allowed women to vote? That was pretty forward thinking for a state located far from the so called "academia" of the east.

+6
Momentum helps Norfolk Catholic sweep Wayne

Momentum helps Norfolk Catholic sweep Wayne

After getting a week break from matches, the well-rested Norfolk Catholic Knights volleyball team came into the match with Wayne on Tuesday night and they took care of business 25-17, 25-20 and 25-23.