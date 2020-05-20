Mint Julep Boutique is located at 203 S. Lucas St., Pierce.
Owners and/or operators and their background: Stefanie (Hoffman) Dvorak and Tiffany (Kern) Neesen are co-owners of the boutique.
Dvorak is a native of Pierce. She graduated from Pierce in 2008, and she and her family still reside in the Pierce community. She is a nursing faculty member at Northeast Community College and also works as a registered nurse at Faith Regional Health Services in the obstetrical unit. In her free time, Dvorak enjoys spending time with her two kids, camping and doing anything outdoors.
Neesen is also a native of Pierce. She graduated from Pierce in 2006 and Wayne State College in 2010. She, her husband and three kids live in Pierce. She is a full-time graphic designer at Premier Marketing in Norfolk. In her free time, Neesen loves to spend time with her family, camp, play volleyball and shop.
When did your business open? We opened for business 21-w years ago but focused primarily on selling our products online. Just recently, we decided to open a storefront location. The grand opening will be Saturday, May 23.
Number employed: Two (four, if you include the help of their husbands).
Hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon (hours may vary).
How do you describe your business to others? At Mint Julep Boutique, we want you to love your clothes and enjoy wearing them. Our products are rich in detail, offering high-quality clothing and accessories at extremely affordable prices. We focus on unique garments inspired by our own personal styles. By adding modern twists and finishes, we create a look which is feminine and fun.
Why did you decide to open your business? After selling our products online and having success with that, we decided we’d like to offer our customers a place to come browse and actually try stuff on. We’re focusing on convenience for all of our customers. We wanted to partner with Expressions Floral & Gifts for a fun “one-stop-shop” for women in the community.
What makes your business distinctive? We are a family-owned and run business that specializes in styles for all ages of women. We strive to keep everything affordable, unique and trendy. We truly have something for almost everyone and at prices people can actually afford.
If you have a new storefront business in Northeast or North Central Nebraska you would like to have featured in the Norfolk Daily News, please contact Daily News Business Editor Kathryn Harris by email at kharris@norfolkdailynews.com or by phone at 402-644-2042.