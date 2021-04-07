New in Town: Midtown Health Center

Midtown Health Center in West Point

Matt Schneider, an advanced practice registered nurse and board-certified family nurse practitioner, and Heidi Marksmeier, a registered nurse, are among the health care providers who take care of patients at the new Midtown Health Center in West Point.

 Correspondent/Delores Meister

Midtown Health Center, located at 303 Plaza Drive, West Point, is an extension of the Midtown Health Center on Phillip Avenue in Norfolk and in Madison. Kathy Nordby is the chief executive officer, and Terry Wolfgram serves as its chief operations officer. Its mission is to provide high-quality medical and behavioral health care that is affordable and accessible. The Federal Qualified Health Center is for insured, underinsured, noninsured and nondocumented patients.

When did the clinic open? The West Point center opened on Feb. 1.

Hours of operation: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Patients are asked to call for an appointment, but a sick patient can get in anytime during office hours. Behavioral and dental are referred and offered at Norfolk.

Why did you choose to open the business in West Point? West Point was chosen as it is a central location for health care in Northeast Nebraska.

Who are the health care providers at Midtown Health Center in West Point? Matt Schneider is an advanced practice registered nurse and board-certified family nurse practitioner. He is a Nebraska City native and a Northeast Community College and University of Nebraska Medical Center graduate. He has been with Midtown in Norfolk for several years and was happy to move to West Point with Midtown.

Heidi Marksmeier is a registered nurse. She is a 2017 West Point-Beemer High School graduate and earned an associate nursing degree in May 2020 from Northeast Community College. She is working under nurse managers Jackie Kern and Lora Otten of Norfolk.

“We work together as a team,” Marksmeier said. “Our patient load is building as people become familiar with us. We have a patient assistance program and serve an important mission in our area.”

