LaLa’s Salon is located at 1700 Market Lane, Norfolk.
Owner/managers and their backgrounds: Laura Newton is the owner of the salon, as well as a stylist there, and Chelsey Foulk is a stylist.
Business overview: LaLa’s Salon is a beauty shop that offers haircuts, perms, nail service and more.
When did you open? Oct. 4
How many stylists are at the salon? Currently there are two — the owner, who offers nail and hair services, and Chelsey Foulk, who offers hair services. There are additional chairs for rent that Newton said she is working on filling.
Hours of operation: 2-8 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Why did you decide to open your business? “I opened the salon because it was always my dream to run my own salon. So in 2018 I got the opportunity to open in Osmond, where I live, and it was wonderful, but the opportunity for more space and foot traffic came up and my husband, John, and I decided to go for it. The first week went better than I anticipated it would go. I couldn’t be happier about this move,” Newton said.
What has been the most exciting part about opening the salon so far? “The most exciting part has been the tremendous amount of support from everyone — customers, family, friends and others who work in the mall,” Newton said. “Everyone has been so welcoming.”
How did the name of your salon come about? “The name of the salon came about from my youngest stepdaughter, Soma. When she started talking, she couldn’t say ‘Laura.’ So we taught her to call me LaLa. She is 7 now, and still calls me LaLa, as do most people now.”
What are some of the business goals you have set? “Some of my business goals are to become a full-service salon, meaning I would like to offer hair extensions, microblading, pedicures, facials, massages and anything else I didn’t mention.”