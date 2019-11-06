Humbug Creek Taxidermy
320 N. Stanton St., Pilger
Owners/operators and their background: Brad Wolverton owns Humbug Creek Taxidermy. He graduated from Wayne State College with a degree in biology (wildlife). From there, he worked for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as a wildlife tech for four years, both in Genoa at George Syas Wildlife Management Area and in Battle Creek at Oak Valley Wildlife Management Area. After that, he worked for Shopko and Little Caesar’s.
“I decided I wanted to start my own taxidermy shop so I went to taxidermy school,” he said.
After doing research, Wolverton chose to go to Central Texas School of Taxidermy in Snyder, Texas. He took the six-week course from the beginning of June to the middle of July 2019.
When did your business open? September 2019
Number employed: One
Hours of operation: 24 hours, call to set up appointment or drop off
How do you describe your business to others? “My job is to take people’s harvesters trophies and turn them into something that they will remember that hunt/experience for the rest of their lives,” he said.
Services available at the business include European mounts, shoulder mounts, life-size mounts, birds and fish. The business also is able to do repair work on existing mounts.
Why did you decide to open your business? “I had always been interested in taxidermy, and I wanted to learn how to do it myself. Also I have always wanted to be self employed, and taxidermy would be a great place to start my own business due to all the great hunting opportunities in Nebraska. I also wanted to bring business back to Pilger since the (2014) tornado had nearly eliminated all the previous businesses,” he said.
What makes your business distinctive? “I think what makes my business different from the rest is that it has the small-town feel and support. Also the one-on-one interaction with the customer to create something that they will enjoy and remember their experience in the woods or on the water,” he said.
