Gifts of Faith is located at 111 S. Main St., West Point.
Business overview: Gifts of Faith is a sister shop to the Flower and Gift Gallery, which is located a block down the street. It offers cards, gifts for baptism, visor clips for cars, dollar cards, sympathy gifts, flags, graduation gifts and Mother’s Day gifts among its offerings.
Owner/operator and her background: Marilyn Parr is the owner of Gifts of Faith. Parr is the longtime owner of the Flower and Gift Gallery and now has added Gifts of Faith as a second shop.
When did the business open? April 28
Hours of operation: 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, but hours will extend throughout the day at a later date.
What was done to prepare for the business’ opening? Parr purchased the building for faith-based merchandise in 2019. The building was renovated with new electrical, plumbing, floors and walls. The front of the store has a white cottage effect with French doors.
Why did you decide to open this store? Parr said she opened the second store because “there is a need.” It had been several years since the previous faith-gift store owner retired. “People in this area are faith-based. We are farmers. We rely on God for everything. Some people need a reinforcement once in a while. That is what we carry here.”