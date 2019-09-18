Farmers Insurance Keith Krajewski Agency is located at 805 S. 13th St., Suite A, in Norfolk.
Owners and/or operators and their background: Owner Keith Krajewski graduated high school from Bertrand and then graduated from University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He worked in management with Menards in Omaha from November 1998 through February 1999 and then transferred to Norfolk in March 1999.
Krajewski held various management positions, the longest being the outside yard shipping/receiving manager from 2001 to 2014. He then worked at Nebraska Machinery Co., a Caterpillar dealership, in Norfolk from 2014 to 2018 in the parts department. He obtained a license for property, casualty, life and health insurance from the State of Nebraska in 2018 and took over the Farmers Insurance Agency in Norfolk.
Number employed: Two — Krajewski is joined by his wife, LaNelle Krajewski, an agency producer and customer service representative.
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After-hours and weekends by appointment.
How do you describe your business to others? As a local Farmers agent in Norfolk, Krajewski said he helps customers identify the insurance coverage that best fits their needs.
“Every client has their own specific needs, and meeting with me, we will determine what is important to you,” he said. “This process is straightforward and personalized to help make you smarter about insurance. I have the knowledge and experience to help you better understand your coverage options — whether that's auto, home, renters, business insurance and more.”
Why did you decide to open your business? “I have had the dream of owning my own business since taking business classes in college at UNK,” Krajewski said. “Being able to realize this dream has been a process of planning and gaining business experience over the years and preparing a good solid business plan to start. It’s a step in my career that I took to better myself and my family, to be able to help people, meet new people and get more involved in the community, community programs and associations.”
What makes your business distinctive? “Me and my wife, LaNelle, have been in retail for our entire working careers, and we understand that relationships with our clients is a big part of our business,” he said. “Keeping our doors open and being able to communicate with our clients on a regular basis and getting feedback from each other strengthens our relationships with our clients.
“We solidify our relationships by working with our clients and doing exceptional work from the agency end and having the support from our corporate side with sales and support centers and a great online websites and mobile apps. Also (we are) there for our clients in a time of need with our claims department when the unforeseen happens.”
