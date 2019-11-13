Family Physical Therapy is a new clinic among the care providers offering services at Norfolk’s Fountain Point.
Clinical director Emily Afrank said the practice — which also has locations in Kearney, Gretna, Lexington and Ravenna — sets its primary focus on “getting patients back into the game.”
“They were excited to be part of this Fountain Point community, being able to be within close distance of the doctors’ offices and having that open communication,” Afrank said of Family Physical Therapy.
The clinic provides physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy services for patients of all ages — pediatric through geriatric.
Afrank’s experience includes seven years in the physical therapy department at Faith Regional Health Services, where she helped start the TheraPlay program. She accepted the position as clinical director of Family Physical Therapy because she felt it would allow her more flexibility in pursuing goals for establishing more patient care programs, especially in pediatrics.
Afrank is joined on staff by speech therapist Angela Kruid, who also works with patients in a broad range of ages — from children to senior citizens.
Kruid specializes in VitalStim, a form of treatment for those who have trouble swallowing, and also works with patients who have been afflicted with Parkinson’s disease.
“She works with everything from feeding to swallowing to speech articulations-type care,” Afrank said. “It’s amazing to see what she does with her patients.”
The occupational therapist on staff is Morgan Stover, who also works with the pediatric population and directs part of her focus on behavioral and sensory integration-type treatments.
“A lot of your autistic population, ADHD and behavioral cases — she works with patients and caregivers to formulate a plan of care for how to help control that and help make that child more successful in their environment,” Afrank said.
Afrank added that Stover also is lymphedema certified and cares for patients for upper- and lower-extremity lymphedema.
Afrank said she and Stover treat breast cancer patients, taking a holistic approach to their care after a lumpectomy or mastectomy.
“We’ve formulated those relationships with doctors here in town where we get that referral and provide (patients) with education on what to expect with surgery,” she said.
Afrank also offers women’s health treatment for ailments like pelvic pain, urinary incontinence and constipation, as well as pregnancy and postpartum programs.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. At this time, it is located just inside the main door of the Fountain Point facility, but its permanent space will be on the west side of the building.
“We’re really excited because we’ll have the gym space that we need, and we’ll have two clinics in one — an adult clinic and a pediatric clinic,” she said of the permanent location.
The pediatric clinic will include features like a rock-climbing wall, swings, a trampoline and a gym play area with an open and sensory environment for children, Afrank said.
The adult clinic will feature an overhead bodyweight support system that will allow therapists to harness patients to provide as much support for their body weight as they need.
Afrank said she’s excited for what’s ahead and would like Family Physical Therapy to become known as the rehabilitation facility where patients can come for physical, occupational and speech therapies and build “a great reputation for quality care.”