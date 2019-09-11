Summerland Advocate-Messenger

LuANN AND SCOTT Schindler recently published the first edition of the Summerland Advocate-Messenger, a weekly newspaper covering Clearwater, Ewing, Orchard, Page and Royal.

 Courtesy photo

ColdType Publishing and The Summerland Advocate-Messenger

522 Main St., Clearwater

Owners/ operators and their background: Scott and LuAnn Schindler are owners and publishers. LuAnn has been involved in journalism for more than 30 years, having taught and advised high school journalism classes for 25. She is the former managing editor of the Clearwater Record-Ewing News and has served as a regional correspondent for the Norfolk Daily News. Scott works alongside his parents and siblings at the family's dairy farm southwest of Ewing.

When did your business open? First publication date for the Summerland Advocate-Messenger was July 25, and staff members began preparing for the new venture in late June.

Number employed: Currently, we have one full-time graphic designer, four part-time journalists and one advertising sales director.

Hours of operation: Our office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and since the news never sleeps, we field story ideas every day of the week.

How do you describe your business to others? The Summerland Advocate-Messenger is a weekly newspaper serving the communities that comprise the region: Clearwater, Ewing, Orchard, Page and Royal. ColdType Publishing offers a full range of commercial printing, including business stationery and forms, banners, billboards, posters, brochures, photographs and booklets.

Why did you decide to open your business? We believe in the importance of community and know people from this region expect a newspaper that focuses on topics unique to the area. We present reliable, relevant hyperlocal reporting from the heart of the communities we cover.

What makes your business distinctive? We focus on the story and the people behind the story, and we continue to build solid, trusting relationships with the businesses and individuals we work with.

***

If you have a new storefront business in Northeast or North Central Nebraska you would like to have featured in the Norfolk Daily News, please contact Daily News Business Editor Kathryn Harris by email at kharris@norfolkdailynews.com or by phone at 402-644-2042. 

Tags

In other news

Exploring new worlds in Rock County

Exploring new worlds in Rock County

BASSETT — Some of the children living in and around Bassett had their eyes on the sky this summer while their hands clutched paintbrushes and glue sticks.

Bankruptcies for Sept. 11

Bankruptcies for Sept. 11

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

+18
Hawks extinguish Flames

Hawks extinguish Flames

The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team improved to 5-1 on the season with a 6-0 shutout over the College of St. Mary junior varsity Tuesday evening.