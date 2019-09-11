ColdType Publishing and The Summerland Advocate-Messenger
522 Main St., Clearwater
Owners/ operators and their background: Scott and LuAnn Schindler are owners and publishers. LuAnn has been involved in journalism for more than 30 years, having taught and advised high school journalism classes for 25. She is the former managing editor of the Clearwater Record-Ewing News and has served as a regional correspondent for the Norfolk Daily News. Scott works alongside his parents and siblings at the family's dairy farm southwest of Ewing.
When did your business open? First publication date for the Summerland Advocate-Messenger was July 25, and staff members began preparing for the new venture in late June.
Number employed: Currently, we have one full-time graphic designer, four part-time journalists and one advertising sales director.
Hours of operation: Our office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and since the news never sleeps, we field story ideas every day of the week.
How do you describe your business to others? The Summerland Advocate-Messenger is a weekly newspaper serving the communities that comprise the region: Clearwater, Ewing, Orchard, Page and Royal. ColdType Publishing offers a full range of commercial printing, including business stationery and forms, banners, billboards, posters, brochures, photographs and booklets.
Why did you decide to open your business? We believe in the importance of community and know people from this region expect a newspaper that focuses on topics unique to the area. We present reliable, relevant hyperlocal reporting from the heart of the communities we cover.
What makes your business distinctive? We focus on the story and the people behind the story, and we continue to build solid, trusting relationships with the businesses and individuals we work with.
