Cal Reeves Yoga
103 N. Fourth St., Norfolk
Owners and/or operators and their background: Callie “Cal” Reeves is a 200-hour trained instructor by Goldenrod Yoga/Britt Foster of Madison. She has been teaching for nearly two years, first starting at Happy Heart Yoga in Battle Creek as a student nearly five years ago.
Reeves also is well-versed from a variety of training on crystals, chakras, Andean cosmology, energy healing and meditation techniques. During the day, Reeves is a Girl Scout recruiter and disaster outreach worker for Nebraska Strong Recovery Project. She also teaches art classes at the Norfolk Arts Center in a variety of mediums.
When did your business open? On Sept. 30, 2019, she opened a studio in the northern part of town, but Reeves said she is “very pleased to say I am a downtown Norfolk on the Riverpoint business as of Jan. 1, 2020.”
Number employed: One, but Reeves said she looks to collaborate in her space with as many local artists, groups and healers as she can.
“I really believe that collaboration is the new competition,” she said.
Hours of operation: Classes with varying focus are available at 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Classes on Wednesday are at 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
How do you describe your business to others? “Yoga is less about flexibility and more about centering your life and knowing the self. Yes, you can come to yoga for flexibility and health, but don’t be surprised if you find more. Certain people may feel as if their limitations mean they cannot do yoga, but that’s just a lot of self-doubt talking. I offer modifications and props to help bring yoga to everybody,” she said.
Why did you decide to open your business? “I was never planning to be a studio owner until I was propositioned about leasing my old space in September of last year,” she said. “I’m a firm believer that I was called to do this, and through meditation and the support of my family, I was able to make one of the greatest leaps of faith I’ve ever taken.”
What makes your business distinctive? “I believe in bringing a place of peace to my community. My studio is here to meet you where you are in life, in your yoga practice or in whatever you feel you are seeking. The kind of people I attract are very like-hearted individuals, and that really speaks to the vision I am holding for long-term success. I feel called to be a mover and a shaker, bringing light and love to Norfolk,” Reeves said.
“I want to awaken the community that I serve, helping others see the world through rose-tinted glasses. The atmosphere of my studio is very much come as you are. I have had men, women and children in my studio, and I take great pride in coming to know the families that I have through teaching yoga and meditation.”
