New In Town: Blue Water Destinations, West Point

Owner and background: Bridget Broders is the owner of Blue Water Destinations. Broders has traveled to 25 countries. She began helping family and friends with travel. She then started a small-scale business out of her home more than four years ago. The business has grown and has now opened a branch office at 110 W. Park in West Point.
Business overview: Blue Water Destinations is a travel agency. The West Point office is an extension of the home office in Norfolk.
When did this business open? While it has operated in Norfolk for several years, the West Point office opened on June 8, 2020.
Why did you decide to open this business? Since West Point’s travel agency closed a few years ago, Broders said, “We felt the opportunity for growth was here. We were already serving clients from the area, and we could better serve our clients face-to-face in a centralized location closer to their homes.”
What would you like people to know about this location? Elizabeth Kloth is manager at the West Point office. Kloth will be at the West Point office Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Broders will be in on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Kloth said, “We are hopefully optimistic. We have people who want to plan to travel. We are booking for 2021. We can’t live in fear. Tour companies and airlines continue to offer flexibility. Some travel places are open with some travel restrictions.”
When the pandemic ends and people want to go places, Blue Waters Destinations is ready to serve travelers, Broders said.
“We give personalized service to all of our customers,” Broders said.