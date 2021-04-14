New in Town: Bling

Bling, located at 1700 Market Lane in the Sunset Plaza Mall, is a women’s clothing boutique that started in Scott City, Kansas. Its 15 locations include 10 in Kansas. In Nebraska, the boutique has locations in Lincoln, Columbus, Kearney, Grand Island and now Norfolk.
Sarah Purintun of Kearney has been with Bling for more than two years and serves as its district manager. She travels to the brand’s various locations and got to open the first Nebraska store.
“I’ve been involved in helping open and growing the stores in Nebraska,” Purintun said. “I think my favorite part is getting to help all of our customers that come in and really helping people find things that they feel beautiful in and can come out of that dressing room excited and feel good about themselves.”
Jordan Mescher is the local manager who will be in the store consistently throughout the week. Mescher grew up in Elgin and attended Northeast Community College before graduating with a business degree from Wayne State College last fall.
Business overview: Bling is a women’s clothing boutique that tailors its merchandise to its market. It carries a wide variety of women’s clothing — tops, dresses and jeans — and accessories, lots of purses and jewelry.
“We are all about our customer experience,” Purintun said. “We are here to bring positivity to everyone who walks in our doors. ... We want to welcome everyone in and let them know we’re here to help them, help them feel beautiful and help them find something they truly love.”
Purintun said Bling’s products appeal to all women from high school age on up.
“Anybody of any age can come in our store and find something they love,” she said. “That’s what we love, too, to help anybody that comes in.”
Hours of operation: 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
How many employees: Purintun said Bling has between six to 10 employees per store, depending on traffic and the market. The decision on how many the Norfolk store will have has yet to be determined.
When did the business open? Bling had a soft opening on Friday, April 9, but its official opening day was Tuesday, April 13.
What makes Bling unique from other boutiques? Purintun said Bling has the ability to get a large variety of various products in its stores.
“We keep every store tailored to what our customers are shopping for,” she said. “Our customer service is what sets us apart. You can come in here, and we are ready to truly help you and not just stand back and watch. We want everyone to leave happier than when they walked in. It’s all about our customers.”
She added that Bling has a unique variety of products, as well.
“Everything from really casual to really dressy,” she said. “You can find a little bit of everything in our store. Every week we get different product in. You can expect to come in every Wednesday and see different things than you saw last week.”
What has been the most exciting thing about setting up the Norfolk store? “The excitement from the customers,” she said. “I don’t know how many times we’ve had people stopping by the gate asking, ‘When are you opening? We’re so excited.’ ... Everyone has been so supportive and genuinely excited about us opening. That excitement has been so fun.”
If you have a new storefront business in Northeast or North Central Nebraska you would like to have featured in the Norfolk Daily News, please contact Daily News Business Editor Kathryn Harris by email at kharris@norfolkdailynews.com or by phone at 402-644-2042.