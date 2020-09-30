Affordable Computer Repair

Sierra Nickerson works in the new West Point office of Affordable Computer Repair. The business offers a variety of computer-related solutions for customers.

 Norfolk Daily News/Delores Meister

New in Town

Affordable Computer Repair

7200 S. Lincoln St., West Point

Owner and background: Steven Nickerson, formerly of Oakland, is the owner. Nickerson came to Nebraska with the U.S. Air Force in 1990 and started his business in Oakland in 2003 and in Bellevue. He has relocated the Oakland business to West Point. His computer knowledge background was acquired in the Air Force.

Business overview: West Point Affordable Computer Repair is a family-owned, Christian-based business and a branch of Bellevue/Old Town business.

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays.

Number of employees: Sierra Nickerson of West Point is the receptionist.

What can potential customers expect from your business? There is a flat rate charge for diagnostics and repair. Extra charges will apply if parts are needed. Nickerson said he works on all brands, including MacBooks and iMacs, and handles liquid spills, viruses, updates and battery recovery.

Affordable Computer Repair will safely dispose and/or recycle old and broken electronics. Repair for tablets and cellphones also is offered.

Computer users can remove the stress and hassle when technology breaks or just doesn’t work right, especially as more classes move online and parents need help, Nickerson said.

***
If you have a new storefront business in Northeast or North Central Nebraska you would like to have featured in the Norfolk Daily News, please contact Daily News Business Editor Kathryn Harris by email at kharris@norfolkdailynews.com or by phone at 402-644-2042. 

Tags

In other news

Court list for Sept. 30, 2020

Court list for Sept. 30, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Eating isn't fun these days

Eating isn't fun these days

This summer we joined the ranks of those who have come down with COVID-19 after our son came home from a trip to Lincoln where he had been visiting friends that later tested positive for the coronavirus. Then the rest of us fell like dominoes.

Bankruptcies for Sept. 30

Bankruptcies for Sept. 30

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.