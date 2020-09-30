New in Town
Affordable Computer Repair
7200 S. Lincoln St., West Point
Owner and background: Steven Nickerson, formerly of Oakland, is the owner. Nickerson came to Nebraska with the U.S. Air Force in 1990 and started his business in Oakland in 2003 and in Bellevue. He has relocated the Oakland business to West Point. His computer knowledge background was acquired in the Air Force.
Business overview: West Point Affordable Computer Repair is a family-owned, Christian-based business and a branch of Bellevue/Old Town business.
Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays.
Number of employees: Sierra Nickerson of West Point is the receptionist.
What can potential customers expect from your business? There is a flat rate charge for diagnostics and repair. Extra charges will apply if parts are needed. Nickerson said he works on all brands, including MacBooks and iMacs, and handles liquid spills, viruses, updates and battery recovery.
Affordable Computer Repair will safely dispose and/or recycle old and broken electronics. Repair for tablets and cellphones also is offered.
Computer users can remove the stress and hassle when technology breaks or just doesn’t work right, especially as more classes move online and parents need help, Nickerson said.