The 4/11 Bar & Grill, located at 116 S. Second St., Pierce, opened Nov. 1. Here is a Q&A with owners Heather Bruns and Porfirio Morales.
Owners/operators and their backgrounds: Heather Bruns and Porfirio Morales are the owners. Bruns has experience in waitressing, bartending and the bookkeeping side of the business. Morales has been a cook for more than 20 years and used to cook for Shane Taylor when the restaurant was Taylors Bar and Grill.
When did you open? We opened Nov. 1, 2022.
Number employed: We employ about 10 people.
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch. Closed on Monday.
How do you describe your business to others? I would describe our business as full-service, casual family dining that offers home-cooked style meals. Porfirio and I talked about wanting to open a restaurant for a while, and we knew Taylors had been closed for a while. We reached out to Shane, and he was willing to lease the building to us. We decided that starting the business would be best for our family and for us.
How did the business get its name? We chose the name 4/11 because it is the anniversary date — April 11th — for me and Porfirio for when we started dating. We tossed around other names for months, but nothing stuck like 4/11 because of the personal meaning behind it.
What makes your business unique? I would say our strong desire to satisfy our customers and bring new options to Pierce is what makes us distinct. Porfirio is always trying to come up with new things to add to the menus or to the specials.
What has been the most exciting part about opening this new business? The most exciting part about opening the restaurant is meeting new people and making new friends. I also love seeing repeat customers come in because it means we are doing something right. I also love when people come in and tell us, "Oh we heard that we needed to try this place because the food is so good." We are excited to be part of the Pierce community and can't wait to continue to build our business in this great community.