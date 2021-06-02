HARTINGTON — A new Northeast Nebraska brewery is opening just in time for summer.
After hitting the ground running on construction last fall, owners Brett and Leah Wiedenfeld are primed and ready to open the doors to Big Hair Brewhaus on Friday, June 4, in downtown Hartington.
The Wiedenfelds, with manager Reed Trenhaile, have obtained the required liquor and food licenses and are putting the finishing touches on their new business at 306 N. Broadway Ave. in Hartington.
“We’ve wanted to do something like this for a while, and it wasn’t possible last year with COVID,” Brett Wiedenfeld said. “But things started looking better for us as far as starting something last fall and, once we found this place, we jumped with both feet in. It’s been fast and furious since then.”
That place is a building that was erected in the early 1900s and previously housed Surge Sales & Service from 1958 to December 2019.
Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder of Hartington had bought the building after Surge closed but later decided to pursue other business ventures and re-sell the building.
The Wiedenfelds worked with the Schroeders to acquire the building and move forward with a renovation plan designed to completely transform the building’s appearance.
The renovation process, which was completed by a group of local contractors, began in late-October 2020 and has continued over the past seven months, Wiedenfeld said.
The name “Big Hair Brewhaus” was inspired by the “big hair” that Wiedenfeld and Trenhaile display. It took several weeks to come up with a name, they said, since brewery names, by law, have to be completely original.
“It was about a two-month process coming up with the name,” Wiedenfeld said. “We came up with a logo that fits the name, and we’re planning to try different logos with different beers as we add them. The name gives us some flexibility to have some fun.”
The brewery undertaking adds to the responsibilities that Wiedenfeld, a Northeast Nebraska native, already has as a part-time farmer and chief financial officer at the Bank of Hartington.
Trenhaile, originally from Wayne, has professional brewing experience in Northeast Nebraska and most recently crafted beer in Brookings, South Dakota.
Wiedenfeld and Trenhaile, who are cousins, said they outlined a plan last fall for the brewery and have stuck to it since, with the only hitches in the process being the difficulty in obtaining the required liquor licenses.
That process requires becoming federally registered with the Tax and Trade Commission, as well as obtaining Class C and Class L liquor licenses through the state of Nebraska to produce beer and spirits.
Big Hair also just acquired a food license, signaling the green light for Friday’s opening.
“It was an extremely difficult and very arduous process at times,” Wiedenfeld said. “We’re brand new with this, and that makes the process a bit more painstaking.”
Included in the 5,500-square-foot, bowstring truss building are an upscale taproom, brewery, a large seating area with a sports bar atmosphere, a patio area, beer garden and six 70-inch flat-screen televisions. Big Hair can hold up to 200 people.
“We want to create an atmosphere that’s both fun and welcoming,” Wiedenfeld said. “The hope is to appeal to all types of crowds.”
The menu at Big Hair Brewhaus will include more than 50 different liquors, Wiedenfeld said, enabling it to sport one of the largest liquor ranges in Northeast Nebraska. The brewery will have 12 original craft beers — three of which will be available at Friday’s opening.
Food items available will include a range of bar appetizers and snacks, such as soft pretzels, chips and dip and popcorn.
Big Hair will host a wide range of live events, Trenhaile said, including music performances, open mic nights, comedians and trivia.
Wiedenfeld and Trenhaile have live performers lined up almost every weekend from June through August, Wiedenfeld said. Casey Rossiter, a Northeast Nebraska musician, will perform beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, and Ben Grillet of Sioux City will perform on Saturday.
Food trucks also will be available during live events, Wiedenfeld said.
The Brewhaus will be open Wednesday and Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturdays from noon to 1 a.m. and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. The brewery will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Trenhaile will manage the business with his fiancée, Katie LaMee. Around five part-time employees will help operate the brewery.
Wiedenfeld said Big Hair Brewhaus brings something new to the Hartington community. People have been on board from day 1, he said.
“We’re ecstatic, and the community’s been really excited. I think people are stoked for us to open up,” Wiedenfeld said. “We’re excited for the community to experience an upscale setting with a party atmosphere.”