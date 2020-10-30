About 100 families and households in Norfolk each received three bags of groceries Thursday through a combined effort.
Jennifer Weesner of Healthy Blue, the Medicaid health plan formerly known as WellCare of Nebraska, discussed how the initiative came about.
She said the food was being delivered or made available at the new food pantry on South 13th Street through both a combination of volunteers and community partners.
Weesner said 100 families in Madison were assisted on Monday and Tuesday. The entire state is being covered with similar events, she said.
The community partners identified the families with needs, so some of the partners are delivering the food, especially for those who have transportation issues or are home sick. The food is dropped off on the porch and the families notified when this happens.
There also are community partners who have provided names of those they believe have food needs. Then they can come to the door of the food pantry, with Health Blue officials taking the food to them.
On Thursday, the households received three bags of groceries, including some shelf stable food and fresh produce.
At this point, there are hopes to repeat the effort if needed, but exact details have yet to be worked out.
Healthy Blue organized the effort, in collaboration with the Nebraska Grocers Association.
During a press conference Thursday, information was shared that dietary habits influence disease risk. A poor diet may cause or contribute to illness. Hunger also has serious effects on the entire body.
Providing healthy food pays strong community dividends.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said he heard about the event from Carey Potter, Healthy Blue director.
“I really appreciate the partnership involved helping not only feed families in need, but helping to educate about the importance of healthy food and food as medicine and what that means to the health of the community,” Moenning said.
The mayor said he appreciates the investment in Norfolk and all the partners’ work.
“We’re excited to be part of this and excited to see this partnership grow,” he said.
Potter said they appreciate the efforts of Lou’s Thrifty Way, which provided the food.
“Their employees are super to work with and they have been super helpful,” she said.
Healthy Blue officials said they also would refer people in need to other resources when appropriate.