You will never see Thomas Landkamer kneel during the national anthem.
The Norfolk man is about as patriotic as they come. And at a time when many people talk about patriotism, Landkamer backs it up.
He recently raised around $9,000 to get permanent flag poles installed at the Norfolk Veterans Home. There are poles to represent all 50 U.S. states and six territories. It took three dates and assistance from others to get the project completed.
Landkamer and other volunteers finished putting the poles up Friday before sunset so they could be up before Pearl Harbor weekend.
The 2013 graduate of Norfolk Catholic raised the funds for the project from individuals, businesses, Sons of American Legion and American Legion Post Legion 16, along with foundations. He started the effort around Memorial Day.
Still, Landkamer doesn’t see what he did as anything extraordinary. Instead he wants to honor the veterans.
“I don’t want this about me,” he said. “This is about the project.”
Before the permanent poles were up, Landkamer would lead efforts to put up flags for all the major days, such as Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, 9/11 and others.
All the gravel for the foundation of the poles was donated by Don Molacek of Pilger Sand & Gravel. Landkamer said in the past, residents have told him how much they enjoy and appreciate the flags being up on special occasions.
Lately, he has not had a chance to talk to them because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a boy, Landkamer began assisting with flag duties in kindergarten when Sacred Heart School was located downtown.
His father, Jerry, and his uncle, Michael Landkamer of Columbus, both served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. His deceased grandfathers, Raymond Krehnke and the elder Michael F. Landkamer, served in the U.S. Army in World War II.
Landkamer also volunteered as a student to put the flags up and take them down each day at school — no matter if it was raining, snowing or bright sunshine. And he always made sure it was done correctly, school officials noted.
And just as the sun will set around 5 p.m. on Monday for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, it’s a sure bet that Landkamer will be leading the efforts to lower the flags properly and respectfully.