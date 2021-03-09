A new class at the Norfolk Family YMCA offers a bit of cardio training, as well as a bit of “heart work.”
REFIT is a fitness program that engages the whole person — body, mind and soul. It was founded by three women in Texas, who are planning to visit Norfolk on Friday and Saturday, March 19-20, as part of their REFIT Revolution experience.
Tina Collison, who serves as director of group fitness at the Norfolk YMCA, said the weekend event would serve two purposes — it will provide an opportunity to work out and meet with the founders and serve as an opportunity to become a certified instructor for the program.
“There are instructors from all over Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota that will be attending either the Friday night class, the Saturday certification or both,” Collison said.
Collison said the Norfolk YMCA brought the REFIT program to the facility after one of its instructors, Amy Steffen, found it online and researched what it would take to become a certified instructor.
“I felt that the YMCA needed something new,” Collison said. “It had been over five years since we had introduced a new fitness program to our facility. We were wanting to reach those members who were not currently doing fitness classes and get them to experience how much fun it is.”
The class is designed for all ages and abilities. Each instructor has his or her own teaching style. Classes instructed by Rachel Pfeifer and Steffen include dance-like choreography.
“REFIT was completely outside of my comfort zone, but because REFIT has at least 100 different songs to choose from, I was able to pick choreographer that I felt confident instructing,” Collison said. “I also use an app that slows the tempo of the music down, which my senior members greatly appreciate, and it’s easier for them to follow.”
The classes are offered at 4:25 p.m. on Monday, and 6:35 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. and 4:30p.m. on Friday and at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Collison said REFIT not only is a workout program, it also is a faith-based program that focuses on the whole person “from the inside out.” The last five minutes of the 45- to 60-minute class is spent on “heart work,” using either a Bible verse, poem or a quote. She recently spent a week focusing her “heart work on loving one’s self, becoming aware of negative self-talk and focusing on positive thoughts and affirmations.
“It is about lifting people up and building relationships,” she said.
Collison said she believes the REFIT program could be taught in churches, schools auditoriums and community centers, and she thinks small communities would benefit by bringing the program to their town.
Her personal goal is to have up to 150 people attend the Friday night class of the REFIT Revolution Experience. Every person who attends will receive refreshments and a goody bag from the YMCA. Door prizes also will be given out.
Angela Beeler, a founder and chief executive officer for REFIT, said she knows there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding public events because of COVID-19, but the pandemic also has taken a toll on mental health. Beeler promised the weekend gathering would be a fun experience with everyone’s safety in mind.
“People need to get out of their homes, move their bodies and connect with community,” Beeler said.
Pre-registration for the March 19 and March 20 event is required. To register for the workout or the instructing training, visit www.REFITREV.com.