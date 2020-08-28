Hindsight became 20/20 for Brittany Hinrichs in the early days of the coronavirus shutdown.
That’s when her job as a school athletic trainer for Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk got put on hold, and she began working as a screener in the emergency department of the hospital.
Often, she worked the slower, late-night hours, which gave her a lot of time to read, walk and pray.
One evening — the last before a final interview for a job that would change her life — she heard God’s reassurance. It suddenly became clear that the roadblocks she had encountered in the past were really guides to keep her on the path to ministry that now stretches out before her.
* * *
Hinrichs took on the role of area director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) for Northeast Nebraska in July, a role in which she likely never would have imagined herself when she was a high school athlete.
“I was going to be a computer programmer,” she said. “That was my plan senior year.”
Hinrichs grew up in Malcolm, a town of about 400 people located a hop, skip and jump from Lincoln. Her faith life was shaped by the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church she attended as a youth, and her personality was shaped — in part — by her close-knit family.
The farm on which she was raised was separated from the homes of her grandmother and her aunt and uncle by a space of 7 miles. The proximity, Hinrichs said, created the perfect environment in which to grow.
“I learned there what hard work was and what it meant to sacrifice other things outside of life so the farm could work,” Hinrichs said. “I learned a lot of teamwork, too.”
The teamwork served her well during high school athletics. She played basketball and threw the shot put, but she did not consider herself a star athlete by any means.
“I was not a starter. I was not a big impact player, mainly because I never did all of the work,” she said before adding with a laugh. “I gave my starter some two-minute relief.”
During volleyball season, she served as student trainer, a duty that provided her first sign on the road to her future. That’s when the coach and assistant coach — within hours of each other — both suggested she pursue a career as an athletic trainer instead of computer programming.
“I said, ‘I don’t even know what that is,’ ” she said.
But their suggestions piqued her curiosity enough to explore the idea a little more and to shadow the athletic trainer at Malcolm. She later went on a college visit and fell in love with the prospect of pursuing such a career.
“I may not have been a big sports person (in high school), but I was always involved in something,” she said. “There just became this part of me that loved the medical side of it, being at practices day in and day out. That was really what started to draw me to it.”
She completed her education in athletic training at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
* * *
While in college, Hinrichs’ faith life grew. She served on the worship team at the Lincoln church that had been planted by her home congregation in Malcolm. She also continued the relationship with FCA that began forming in her junior high and high school years.
Her older sister works as an administrator’s assistant at the state FCA office in Lincoln; she once spent a day shadowing her sister at work and recalls with a smile being starstruck by her proximity to Ron Brown, who was state FCA director at the time.
“I grew up knowing about (FCA), going to events with her, helping out with staff,” she said.
Hinrichs attended FCA camps and huddles during her junior high and high school days. She also was involved in the UNL huddles for two years.
“I had really good connections there, but once I got up here (to Northeast Nebraska), I didn’t have those connections,” she said. “The school I was working with didn’t have an FCA.”
After moving to Norfolk, Hinrichs also spent a lot of time looking for the right church, one that she felt would fulfill her spiritual needs. She eventually found that at LifePoint Church (formerly Christ is King Community Church), which she says has made a positive impact on her step toward full-time ministry.
“I’ve really grown there,” she said.
In Norfolk, Hinrichs said she also was asked to join the FCA board: “I thought this puts two things together that I love — Jesus and sports — why would I not be a part of this?”
* * *
Although Hinrichs liked Northeast Nebraska, she longed to move back to the Lincoln area to be closer to family. She kept her eyes open for job opportunities that would allow her to make such a move, but every time something viable came up, Hinrichs said she felt held back.
The experience that sticks out most for her happened in February 2016, when she found herself mulling over whether to pursue a certain job in the Lincoln area.
“I had a student that was playing sports at this college. I was going to go down and not take anybody with me from Norfolk,” she said. “I told God, ‘If this is your will that I apply for this job, will you please have nobody there from our school?’ ”
But as soon as she arrived, she ran into one family she knew from Norfolk that was there to support their son on senior day. Later in the game, she realized there was an entire section of people from Norfolk sitting in the crowd.
Hinrichs brushed their presence off as coincidence and decided to apply for the job anyway, but as she began working on her résumé, she felt a strong urge to pick up her Bible.
Hinrichs said she always felt Jeremiah 29:11 — passage about the Lord’s plans for prosperity and hope — was her life verse. Looking for context, she read through the preceding verses and discovered that they focused on putting down roots.
“I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not supposed to do this,’ ” she said. “God is really calling me to set roots here.”
* * *
Hinrichs learned the area director position for Northeast Nebraska would be opening at the FCA Legacy Banquet last fall. The person selected for the job would be responsible for board, staff and donor development, in addition to working on preparing the ministry team for the next 10 years. He or she would work with coaches, students and athletes and have a knack for creating strong relationships.
Within a few hours of the banquet, several people had called, messaged or told Hinrichs in person that she would be perfect for the job.
“It was a struggle for me,” Hinrichs said. “I love athletic training. I didn’t know if going into ministry was my purpose.”
But the weekend after the banquet, she met with the state director and began the long application process that was drawn out even further by COVID-19.
Hinrichs said the COVID-19 shutdown gave her an opportunity to slow down and focus on what she believes God wants for her life. That moment working as a screener in the emergency room made it abundantly clear, she said.
“There was one night before the last interview. God goes, ‘You know all of those times I told you you were supposed to stay? This is why.’ ” she said.
Hinrichs said her eight years as a trainer, working with students, going to area schools, building relationships with coaches and getting to know their faces, suddenly made sense.
“I was like, ‘Wow, God. You’ve really done something amazing here. You’ve really set me up for this,’ ” she said. “I had this great peace about it.”
* * *
Hinrichs now has her work cut out for her.
In her new role, she will work with 60 schools, 1,400 coaches and more than 13,000 students. The region extends from the South Dakota and Iowa borders to Columbus and from Niobrara/Verdigre to Wahoo and Fremont.
As area director, she will encourage coaches and empower athletes to use their platforms for Christ, using Norfolk as the nucleus for her ministry. Previously, the Northeast Nebraska region was operated out of Fremont.
“We have really prayed about it,” Hinrichs said of using Norfolk as the base of operations for the region. “We think Norfolk would be the best place. It has the best facilities that we can use for big events. It’s a little bit of a jaunt for Fremont and Wahoo to come over, but the majority of the region is within an hour of Norfolk.”
Hinrichs said she’s excited about what the future will bring. She sees the area as “fertile ground” for the FCA and hopes to become a strong enough presence to bring on a larger staff in the future.
She added that a well-represented coaches weekend recently provided her with evidence of God’s work for the efforts in the area.
“It just shows that God has been on the move without a staff person being up here doing the work,” she said. “He does amazing things when we just trust in him.”