New but not unfamiliar names are leaving their mark on the Pierce track and field career record charts.
Senior transfer twin sisters Elly and Jozy Piper quickly moved to the top in the throws, while another “new” face in a returning Alexus Sindelar is moving up in the distance races.
The Pipers took the knack of twins doing things at the same time to a new level in what has to be a sports rarity.
Each sister broke one of Pierce’s school records in the throws at the same meet.
At the Sioux City Relays — a nonteam event that brings together some of the top competitors from Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota — Elly claimed the shot put record and Jozy followed by doing the same in the discus.
“I think it was great for them,” Pierce coach Tim Waldner said. “They’ve kind of been going back and forth and been close to the record. One of them got the shot, and one of them got the discus. They were both pretty happy.”
Elly took gold in the shot with a performance of 44 feet, 2 inches. That also established her as the all-class leader in Nebraska.
She shattered the school record of 42-0.75 set by Lachel Milander in 2008.
Jozy — who is second to Elly on the area’s shot put leaders chart — came through with a school-record throw in the discus of 131-10 to win that event.
She broke the school record of 131-3 set by Ashley Bruegeman in 2003.
Waldner said the Pipers have been wonderful additions to the Bluejays.
Last year, while competing for Norfolk Catholic, Jozy placed fifth in Class C in the discus and seventh in the shot put. Elly was one spot and 2 inches behind Jozy in the shot.
“Obviously besides being good — I think they’ve been 1-2 in every meet — they are just hard-working kids,” Waldner said. “They get along with our girls really well and have since the start of the year.
“But they’re always the last ones there every day throwing and putting their time in. That effort just kind of rubs off.”
Since Waldner works with Pierce’s jumpers, he isn’t too involved with the Pipers day-to-day in practices. But he likes what he does see from them.
“Every day they seem to be relaxed and in a pretty good mood,” he said. “When it’s time to go to work, it’s time to work. The rest of the time they seem to be pretty happy kids.”
The coach is also especially happy to see Sindelar running around the track.
Although not technically a new face to Pierce, Sindelar hasn’t been able to compete for the Bluejays’ track team since 2019.
As a freshman, she qualified for the Class B state meet in four events, including the 800 and 1,600. She was also a member of the sixth-place 4x400 relay and part of an all-freshman 4x800 that placed eighth.
But COVID wiped out all spring sports her sophomore year and a knee injury kept Sindelar from competing as a junior.
“It’s been great to see her back,” Waldner said. “She loves track to start with and had such a great freshman year. Then we had a COVID year and then she had the ACL last year. She’s worked extremely hard to get back to where she wants to get to. She continues every day to try to get to her goals. She’s never scared to put in the work.”
The comeback began in the fall. The defending Class C cross country state champion returned midway through the season and gutted her way to a 13th place medal in Kearney last October.
Sindelar looks to be back at full speed. She leads the area in the 3,200 (12 minutes, 12.56 seconds) and is second in the 1,600 (5:31.84) just behind Crofton sophomore Jordyn Arens, who won Class C gold in three events last year (800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs).
Sindelar also anchors the 4x800 relay that tops the area chart by eight seconds.
“She’s a long ways from where she was in the fall,” Waldner said. “In the fall, she was cleared to start running about halfway through (the season). I don’t think she was totally comfortable with her knee at times, but her conditioning got better all the time.
“Time-wise she has shown that her issues are hopefully behind her and she has better days ahead.”
Sindelar has shaved a little over three seconds off her top freshman time in the 1,600, which placed her fourth on the school charts. Her top 3,200 time this season moves her into fifth place, while the 4x800 is 10 seconds out of the school’s top five.
“Right now she’s in our top five list for the 2-mile and hasn’t really had a good day (of weather),” Waldner said. “There’s been a lot of wind, but her times haven’t dropped off at all. In the 1,600 she’s had really good times in the wind. The 800 is something where she’s back down in the 2:20s all the time. She’s ran the 400 at times and been down to 62 (seconds).
“Doing that all in one day can be tiring, especially with the wind, but I think she’ll get there. She’s not always really patient with herself, but I think she’ll get through all that.”
Overall, Waldner likes how the Bluejays have been performing. They have claimed team titles at Stanton, Wayne and Boone Central.
“I’m happy with the girls,” he said. “We have good depth and good quality, and those two combinations have been fun to watch. We have a lot of numbers. A couple of meets we’ve had a chance to put multiple relay teams together, and both teams have always fared pretty well.
“It’s nice to see us get kids opportunities that can help us.”
Pierce will host a loaded invitational on Thursday that features nine of the 17 event leaders on this week’s area chart.
The distance races are especially loaded with the top three in the 800 (Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol, Arens and Pierce’s Callie Arnold) and 1,600 (Arens, Sindelar and Arnold).
CHART MOVERS
While all the area field event leaders held their spots from last week, there was plenty of shuffling among the track competitors.
Wisner-Pilger’s Lindsey Kneifl took over atop the 100-meter dash chart with a handheld time of 12.4 at the Wayne Invitational, which is converted to 12.64 to move ahead of O’Neill’s Zeile Sorensen.
Sorensen, however, won a head-to-head duel with previous leader Tacey From of Valentine at the O’Neill Invitational to take over atop the 200 chart. Sorensen finished second to Sioux Sioux City’s Emily Penne at that meet while recording an area-best 26.05.
Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum now leads the 400 with a 1:00.55 after the O’Neill invite, which also saw From post the second fastest time of the season.
Arens passed up Sindelar for the area lead in the 1,600 by going 5:27.85 at the Hartington Cedar Catholic invite.
Wisner-Pilger’s Kayla Svoboda took over the top spot in the 100 high hurdles (15.44 at Wayne) but was replaced atop the 300 hurdles by West Point-Beemer’s Mia Hunke (48.13 at the Logan View invite).
Wisner-Pilger’s Taylor Scholting, Haley Kneifl, Kayla Svoboda and Lindsey Kneifl posted an area-best 52.17 in the 4x100 at Wayne to take over the lead from Boone Central.
CLASSIC APPROACHES
The 28th annual Norfolk Track and Field Classic is set for Thursday, April 28 at Norfolk High School.
The event will once again bring together the best of the best in North Central and Northeast Nebraska to compete against each other regardless of school size.
Look for more about this year’s classic, including the entries, early next week.
NEBRASKA TRACKFEST
Arens is among the area competitors who are entered into the Nebraska Track and Field Festival, which takes place on Tuesday at Papillion-La Vista Stadium.
The all-state, all-class event pits competitors with some of the top marks and times of this season against each other.
Arens qualified in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. She will be joined by teammate Jayden Jordan (pole vault).
Also competing will be Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump), Kennedy Settje (long jump) and McKenna Stodola (triple jump).
NOTE TO COACHES
Area girls season chart
Listed below are the top eight girls outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
Discus
Amy Paulsen, Oakland-Craig, 1990 160-0
1. Jozy Piper, Pierce 131-10
2. Sasha Perrin, Howells-Dodge 131-2
3. Elly Piper, Pierce 128-8
4. Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer 120-9
5. Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth 120-5½
6. Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 118-9
7. Megan Anderson, West Point-Beemer 117-10
8. Arynn Spence, Stanton 115-8
Shot Put
Jenny Svoboda, Howells, 2005 49-6
1. Elly Piper, Pierce.. ...............44-2
2. Jozy Piper, Pierce 42-9
3. Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth 40-5¼
4. Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF 40-5
5. Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 39-0½
6. Meg Anderson, West Point-Beemer 38-10
Sasha Perrin, Howells-Dodge 38-10
7. Berniece McCorkindale, LCC 37-0
High Jump
Sue Lind, Albion, 1980 5-11
1. Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic 5-4
2. Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 5-3
Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre 5-3
4. Makenzi Mutum, Elkhorn Valley 5-2
5. Jadyn Buckendahl, Battle Creek 5-0
Katelyn Kratz, West Holt 5-0
Claudia Riggert, Pierce 5-0
8. Bailey Beal, Randolph 4-10
Paige Beller, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 4-10
Josie Cleveringa, North Bend Central 4-10
Tali Erwin, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 4-10
Gracen Evans, Ponca 4-10
Kennedie Gartner, Stanton 4-10
Kailee Kellum, Valentine 4-10
EmiLee Walnofer, West Holt 4-10
Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis 4-10
Long Jump
Bethany DeLong, Laurel-Concord, 2009 19-5
1. Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast 17-2¾
2. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 17-0½
3. Kailee Kellum, Valentine 17-0
Paytyn Taake, Battle Creek 17-0
5. Addi Taake, Battle Creek 16-5
6. Kendra Petersen, Lutheran High Northeast 16-4
7. Kennedy Settje, Clarkson/Leigh 16-2½
8. Sophia Hass, Guardian Angels CC 16-2
Triple Jump
Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 2021 39-9¾
1. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 35-9½
2. Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 35-9
3. Sydney Kuchar, Battle Creek 34-5
4. Abbie Kromarek, Plainview 34-4¼
5. Kennedy Settje, Clarskon/Leigh 34-4
6. Lindsey Kniefl, Wisner-Pilger 34-2
7. Gina Wragge, Pierce 34-1½
8. Jocelyn Skoda, Guardian Angels CC 33-11
Pole Vault
Mikayla Marvin, O’Neill, 2017 11-5
1. Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 10-6
2. Brooklyn Buell, North Central 10-0
Madison Knudsen, Stanton 10-0
4. Jayden Jordan, Crofton 9-6
Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill 9-6
Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 9-6
7. Maia Flynn, Ainsworth 9-0
Leann Miller, Norfolk 9-0
100
Rita Kitchens, O’Neill, 1998 11.80
1. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 12.64
2. Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill 12.76
3. Olivia Hupp, Stanton 13.00
4. Abbygail Davis, West Holt 13.03
5. Presley Heiss, O’Neill 13.07
6. Ashlyn Krohn, Boone Central 13.08
7. Mara Ranslem, Boone Central 13.09
8. Katelyn Kratz, West Holt 13.12
Olyvia Nelson, Pender 13.12
200
Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 24.40
MacKenzie Brandl, Stanton, 2017
1. Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill 26.05
2. Tacey From, Valentine 26.31
3. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 27.07
4. Presley Heiss, O’Neill 27.49
5. Brooklyn Buell, North Central 27.50
6. Alexa Brodd, North Bend Central 27.57
7. Ainsley Gaylen, West Holt 27.58
8. Isabel Preister, Humphrey St. Francis 27.60
400
Chrystall DeNaeyer, Valentine, 1991 56.80
1. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 1:00.03
2. Tacey From, Valentine 1:00.30
3. Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic 1:00.55
4. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 1:01.42
5. Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 1:02.69
6. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 1:03.28
7. Lauren Bernecker, Hartington CC 1:04.06
8. Josie Cleveringa, North Bend Central 1:04.57
800
Denise Koziol, Norfolk, 1995 2:14.73
1. Laney Kathol, Hartington CC 2:27.23
2. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 2:28.29
3. Callie Arnold, Pierce 2:31.17
4. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 2:31.97
5. Abigail Ruda, Norfolk 2:32.50
6. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 2:32.80
7. Kenzie Mosel, Elkhorn Valley 2:34.70
8. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 2:36.40
1,600
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 4:59.78
1. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 5:27.95
2. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce 5:31.84
3. Callie Arnold, Pierce 5:37.90
4. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 5:49.72
5. Jala Krusemark, Wayne 5:49.82
6. Maddie Davis, West Holt 5:50.41
7. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craigh 5:50.63
8. Molly Meier, Norfolk 5:52.67
3,200
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 10:19.00
1. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce 12:12.56
2. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 12:13.35
3, Anna Stricklin, Humphrey St. Francis 12:31.00
4. Jala Krusemark, Wayne 12:37.01
5. Maddie Davis, West Holt 12:42.80
6. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 12:55.46
7. Darla Nelson, Wausa 13:01.18
8. Madison Hall, Norfolk 13:02.81
100 High Hurdles
Sarah Peters, Pierce, 2004 14.50
1. Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 15.44
2. Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central 15.77
3. Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 15.84
4. Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 16.17
5. Maddie Oltmanns, Battle Creek 16.33
6. Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 16.50
7. Becca McGinley, Valentine 16.57
8. Eva Hartzell, Norfolk Catholic 16.96
300 Low Hurdles
Ashleigh Carr, Oakland-Craig, 2015 43.29
1. Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 48.13
2. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 49.12
3. Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 49.30
4. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 49.41
5. Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 49.55
6. Abrielle Nelson, Wausa 49.80
7. Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield 50.63
8. Maddie Oltmanns, Battle Creek 51.43
4x100
Pierce (Miller, Bretschneider, Spatz, Retzlaff), 1999 49.33
1. Wisner-Pilger 52.17
(Taylor Scholting, Haley Kneifl, Kayla Svoboda, Lindsey Kneifl)
2. Boone Central 52.25
3. West Holt 52.70
4. Wynot 52.89
5. O’Neill 53.03
6. Pender 53.09
7. Clarkson/Leigh 53.56
8. Stanton 53.60
4x400
Norfolk (Dover, Johnson, Bradley, Williams), 2013 4:00.39
1. Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:13.24
(Faith Christensen, Lauren Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath, Laney Kathol)
2. Pierce 4:18.83
3. North Bend Central 4:22.35
4. Wynot 4:22.73
5. Ponca 4:24.00
6. Valentine 4:26.63
7. West Holt 4:27.50
8. Norfolk 4:28.11
4x800
Crofton (Arens, Arens, Riesberg, Wragge), 2013 9:37.35
1. Pierce 10:08.93
(Payten Simmons, Callie Arnold, Morgan Moeller, Alexus Sindelar)
2. Wayne 10:16.97
3. Norfolk 10:26.70
4. O’Neill St. Mary’s 10:34.66
5. North Bend Central 10:37.56
6. Humphrey St. Francis 10:53.54
7. Norfolk Catholic 10:56.48
8. Hartington Cedar Catholic 10:57.19