It’s one thing to have a “changing of the guard,” but Norfolk High School has had that and then some.
Going into the 2021-22 academic year, Norfolk will have a new athletic director, activities director, secretary, football coach and president of the booster club. Other recent additions have included a new volleyball coach and track and field coach.
That’s a lot of holes to fill and not a dearth of time to do it. Fortunately, the man coming in as the new AD is familiar with the school.
John Erwin taught math at Norfolk for 25 years and then created the dean of students position and served in that role for another five. Afterward, he retired and moved with his wife to California, where he stayed for about six months.
Shortly thereafter, Erwin took a job as a math teacher. The next year he became assistant principal and then the AD the year after.
“There’s been a lot of stuff going on,” Erwin said. “Not to mention coaching a lot of different sports in there with football, swimming and soccer here at Norfolk High.”
There’s often a lot going on at once for anyone in such a high-ranking position, and for Erwin it’s no different. From the many different coaches contacting him to the newness of the job, it’s been a juggling act.
“Once I get into it, full time here to where we know for sure what we’re doing, I think it’ll be good,” he said. “But I think it’s been definitely a challenge so far just trying to make sure everything’s ready to go on short notice.”
Fortunately for Erwin, he brings in people at other positions who are also familiar with the school. Curt Lammers, who initially retired after a teaching career at Norfolk, came back to be the assistant athletic director. His familiarity with the school and efficiency have been a big help to Erwin.
“He’s very organized and stuff at what he does,” Erwin said. “I can kind of give him a task and I feel very confident that he’ll take care of that and do a good job.”
As a secretary, Norfolk also brings back Aly Bowers, who spent time as the assistant AD and was the secretary before. She returns after a five-year leave of absence and has picked up right where she left off.
“She knows what’s going on so she’s able to take that and run with it without me having to give her a lot of guidance there,” Erwin said.
Outside the AD’s office, the Panthers will have a new field general in football with coach Chris Koozer. Koozer was the head coach at Sidney for the past six years.
Koozer will be working with an entirely new coaching staff for the 2021 season. He’s been able to get acclimated with the coaches largely through the offseason workouts at the school.
“It’s been good just to be around the coaches,” Koozer said. “Even the little kids came and when you’re around each other a lot, you learn how each other work and things like that.”
Koozer takes over for Tom Olson, who retired after the 2020 season after 30 years at the helm. His 111 wins are the most in school history.
Before his tenure at Sidney, and excluding a one-year stint as the coach at Bridgeport, Koozer spent 12 years as an assistant at Grand Island, something he feels will serve him well as he returns to Class A.
“There’s a lot of things with how we just manage things, all the coaches, the number of players and what practice looks like is a little different, things like that, but it’s been helpful just to even scout opponents, when we’re getting ready for opponents.”
Thing is, the Panthers may not be in Class A for much longer.
Classifications for schools could see drastic changes over the next few years. Four schools are set to open up in the state’s two biggest cities in two years; two in Omaha (Westview and Buena Vista) and two in Lincoln (Standing Bear and Lincoln Northwest).
Even Gretna is opening up a new high school-Gretna East-that is set to open in 2023.
According to the Nebraska School Activities Association website, Norfolk has the fifth lowest boys enrollment among schools in Class A. So it’s possible the Panthers could see themselves in Class B sometime soon.
Where the maroon and white end up is ultimately up to the NSAA, which will determine where they fit best based on enrollment. However, Norfolk does have the option to opt up if chooses. Many teams choose to do so to be in a class with schools closer to where they are in proximity.
Although the possibility looms, it’s not something that’s at the forefront of either Erwin’s or Koozer’s mind.
“At the time being, we’re in Class A and we’re going to continue to prepare and compete at that level until somebody says something different,” Erwin said. “But for right now, I don’t think anybody really has any idea of what that’s going to look like so we just are going on about our business as usual.”
Reclassification isn’t new to Koozer. When he first arrived at Sidney, it was Class B and had fallen to C1 at the time he left. He’ll go about coaching the team all the same, but safety will be a big priority — especially if it affects the team’s depth.
“If you have players that you’re playing your backup as a sophomore when everyone else is backing up a senior, there’s that gap in age and you don’t want that younger player to have to play against an older player and possibly have injuries,” Koozer said.
In the short term, it’ll be important for Erwin to reacclimate himself with the Norfolk High community as best he can. In the long run, he wants to be able to continue to do the kind of work that his predecessors did.
“My biggest goal is to just take where they left off try to continue to build on that. I don’t think there’s any question that anybody that comes into a new position wants to take where they left off and everybody wants to continue to improve,” Erwin said. “So I think that’s kind of what we want to do is take where they left us and they left us in good hands so we just want to continue to kind of go from there and try to build our programs as best we can.”