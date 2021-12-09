This holiday season, the Norfolk Arts Center is gifting the community with new exhibits and timely holiday-themed workshops.
Thursday, Dec. 9, is the opening reception for the new gallery and atrium exhibits. Everyone in the community is invited to view the works and enjoy conversations about the pieces. Regional artists Anastacia Drake and Sally Jurgensmier are featured in the gallery and atrium, respectively.
Nebraska artist Sally Jurgensmier, the “Woman of Steel,” is a sculptor who works with metals. Jurgensmier brings life and expression to metal, sculpting pieces that she hopes bring a smile to viewers’ faces. Her work can range in size from wall art to free-standing, and all can be displayed either indoors or out.
Anastacia Drake is a Kansas City-based artist who has traveled the world exhibiting her work, including an artist residency in Hungary. Drake’s passion for nature influences her work. Her acrylic paintings are heavily textured to create depth, a technique that evolved from her work with visually impaired children.
The opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. this Thursday. The exhibition will run through Thursday, Feb. 24. The gallery and the reception are free and open to the public.
If you are planning holiday festivities, the NAC is here to help with a special holiday party planning workshop. “Plan a Holiday Party with Pizzazz” is a fun workshop for adults 21 years and older designed to take the stress out of planning all the details. Relax with friends or your partner while learning about the event planning process step-by-step. You will create a sample décor centerpiece and your own customized event plan to use this holiday season.
Young adults had the opportunity to compose their own holiday carol in a special songwriting course held on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Led by instructor Alex Hollman, an artist and musician based out of New York and Nebraska, students learned the basics of songwriting and crafting lyrics.
Be sure to mark Saturday, Jan. 29 down in your new year calendars. That is the date for “Artisans on the Avenue,” the re-envisioned Soup ‘R Art, the NAC’s annual fundraiser and largest art event of the year. Details are forthcoming, but the event will feature creators, soups and community.
Experiencing art is a gift unto itself. This holiday season, consider gifting a membership to the Norfolk Arts Center. Your membership helps fund the galleries and programs that benefit the entire community. And if you are looking for a unique gift — the NAC’s artist corner features art, jewelry, literature and more from local artists.