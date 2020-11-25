Amy Okamoto
Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the Norfolk Arts Center (NAC) continues to strive to enrich the community with access to visual arts and art education.

Free virtual classes are being offered for all ages. These video classes focus on a concept or technique, leading the students through a project that can be finished in one session. Recent examples of this include perspective drawing for teens and working with positive and negative space for youth. Painting with paper is the next class scheduled for adults. Check the NAC’s website or Facebook page for the class schedule.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to stop by and view the gallery lately, this is the last week for the current exhibition by artists Judith Anthony Johnston and Jody McQuillan. The gallery is free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new gallery and atrium exhibits will debut on Dec. 3. The main gallery will host artists Tricia Hollins and Morgan Ford Willingham. Butch Rohrschneider’s abstract photography will be on display in the atrium.

In observance of public health safety suggestions, the NAC will forego an opening reception but encourage the public to visit the gallery.

The first hour of each day is reserved for vulnerable populations. You may also schedule a private appointment to view the gallery.

Soup ‘R Art, the annual fundraiser that draws in art lovers and foodies from around the area, will still be held in January, albeit a bit differently.

The soup competition will be held via a “tour of soup.” Guests are invited to purchase a soup tour ticket to visit the participating restaurants.

Restaurants competing for the coveted top soup prize will feature their special Soup ‘R Art soup each Friday in January. Guests receive a sticker for each restaurant visited, and they will rate the soups via a QR code.

The auction will also go virtual. The NAC plans on offering a variety of items to bid on, including many items that have never been featured before. The dates for the virtual auction have yet to be announced.

As for the art portion, the NAC is working out the presentation details yet, but the plan still stands to include having works for sale by area artists.

For more information about upcoming classes, exhibits, or Soup ‘R Art, contact the NAC at 402-371-7199.

