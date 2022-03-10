Showcasing the range and talent of Northeast Nebraska artists is the focus of a new exhibit at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.
Artists of Northeast Nebraska: A Historical Retrospective opens on Friday, March 11. The exhibit gathers works from notable area artists from the 1960s onward. Though it primarily focuses on artists from the 60s until the early 2000s, works by current artists are also represented.
Many of the artists are current or past members of the Northeast Nebraska Art Association (NNAA), which was the de facto heart of creativity for the region. The NNAA has been active in Norfolk for decades. Founding member Hortense Hagan, well known for her portraiture and landscapes, has several pieces in the exhibit. In total, more than 40 artists who lived and created in the Northeast Nebraska area over the past 60 years will have work on display.
The pieces in the exhibit are on loan from private and university collections as well as from the artists themselves.
The exhibit is rich in color and texture. A vast array of media is represented. Traditional media such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, metal sculpture and photography are presented, as are the unexpected, such as intarsia, carved gourds and mixed media steampunk jewelry.
Drew DeCamp, who curated the exhibit, said that he enjoyed the process of uncovering our area’s art history and is excited to share it with the community. When asked for his impressions of the exhibit, he noted the depth of talent and said he was surprised by the diversity of styles and mediums.
I had the opportunity to have a sneak peek at the exhibit. Seeing all the pieces amassed together, with their sundry form and style, is quite gripping and inspirational. Even longtime residents of the area may be surprised by what the exhibit offers. The phrase “Nebraska art” may conjure certain expectations, but this exhibit defies those assumptions. One of the interesting aspects of the exhibit is the range of creation dates. Seeing earlier pieces by artists whose current work is known to you illustrates the progression in style and approach. Art is a means by which we can share how we see the world. This exhibit shares its unique view, the Northeast Nebraska experience.
Artists of Northeast Nebraska: A Historical Retrospective will be on display until Friday, July 1. Standard museum admission applies. For more information, please contact the Elkhorn Valley Museum.