Anne Pruss

ANNE PRUSS, Madison County clerk, displays some boxes of express vote, which are thermal pieces of paper that are about 4 inches by 14 inches. The paper ballots are then put into an express vote machine that tabulates them.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

MADISON — Madison County and other counties are getting an election equipment upgrade with $11.2 million provided last year by the Nebraska Legislature.

The equipment, which arrived this month at the Madison County Courthouse, makes Nebraska one of the first states to implement the new voting equipment. It will be put in use for the first time during the Tuesday, May 12, primary.

“Their (Nebraska Legislature) concerns are the security issues,” said Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk and election commissioner. “We’re also working with Homeland Security in trying to make sure that the votes are counted and are correct and that we have no compromise.”

Pruss and other members of the county have been receiving training with the new equipment.

Before voters complete their vote, like with the old paper ballot when they darkened ovals, they will have a chance to review all their choices. Once the ballot has been cast in the box, however, it can’t be changed, just like the old system.

While it might sound complicated, Pruss said it should be easier.

“It probably involves more on our end because there are steps we have to go through,” Pruss said, “but if individuals are used to working with an iPad and doing surveys off an iPad, it’s probably no different than that. It’s so simple.”

Pruss and other members of the county went to Columbus and Neligh to learn how to set up the new equipment.

They also will get more hands-on training during the next couple of weeks on how to run the new system.

“Everyone in our office already has had some training, depending on the device,” Pruss said.

Pruss, who is in her first year being in charge of elections after replacing Nancy Scheer, said she is excited about the new equipment.

“I’m really excited about the DS450 and the capabilities of counting ballots,” she said. “Even if a ballot would have a coffee stain or if we have a folded or crumpled ballot — like if it came in the mail — the machine will count that.”

Pruss said she appreciates all the staff in the clerk’s office because of the years of experience they have when it comes to elections.

Tags

In other news

Dino Light coming to Norfolk

Dino Light coming to Norfolk

Something altogether new and unexpected will light the stage of the Johnny Carson Theatre on Feb. 25. The Norfolk Arts Center is bringing the Lightwire Theater to town for two performances of Dino Light.

Good time of year to get rid of stuff

Good time of year to get rid of stuff

It’s easy to toss items in closets, drawers or cupboards and never think about or use them again. It’s wintertime and here’s a starter list of 10 things to get rid of.

Bankruptcies for Feb. 12, 2020

Bankruptcies for Feb. 12, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

+8
Big GACC second half dooms Knights

Big GACC second half dooms Knights

WEST POINT — A huge second half by West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic doomed Norfolk Catholic as the Bluejays came back to defeat the Knights 67-60 here Tuesday night in Mid-State Conference action.