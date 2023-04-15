With the recent appointment of Jose Flores Jr. to the communications director post, the Nebraska Democratic Party is seeking success with rural communities.
Flores Jr., who has held the position since March, previously worked under the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in conjunction with the state party to help with state Sen. Tony Vargas’ campaign for Congress against Rep. Don Bacon last year. Vargas lost to Bacon by three percentage points.
Before that, Flores Jr. started his political career by assisting with voter registration and educating Spanish speakers on current issues.
“My goal was to be educated about issues and policies that were affecting my community. Someone has to be able to convene these in Spanish to form voting advantages and, at the minimum, awareness,” he said.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he spent several years working for campaigns at the municipal, state and national levels.
“Sure we lost some good ones, but we also won some memorable elections where we had no business competing,” he said. “Ben Nelson for the Nebraska Senate and Mike Fahey for Omaha mayor come to mind.”
Beginning in 2004, Flores Jr. took a break from politics to tend to a growing family. Twenty years later, he has returned and is looking forward to 2024.
“And to be honest, the process and chess strategy are the same after so many years. It’s all about message, the candidate and an all-out effort to get people to the polls (or to mail in their ballots) with limited resources. The things that are different these days are political boundaries, new issues and technology. Voters are still voters when it comes to their values,” he said.
THE MADISON COUNTY Democrats— now facing vacancies in their county chairperson, delegate and alternate seats —will remain a challenge to the party, as all positions have remained open since 2020.
“We’ve had those positions vacant since 2020. Our goal is to have most, if not all, of these positions filled by the end of the year,” he said. “Our new vice chair of county parties, Ryan Griffin, will be instrumental in assisting with outreach in various parts of the state. He has been tasked with growing our footprint and support.”
When asked to provide an update regarding the status of the county chairperson seat, Flores Jr. said the party is developing a plan that includes Madison County and Norfolk.
“Madison County will be a focus heading into 2024. We are putting together a strategic plan to engage and grow what is currently present in Norfolk and Madison, for example,” Flores Jr. said. “The outreach will begin soon after the Lincoln elections as we are looking for field organizers in that part of the state.”
He also shared how Nebraska Democrats are looking to strengthen rural relations ahead of 2024.
“Outreach and technology. It really is that simple. I was brought on to bridge the gap with Latino-heavy communities. Going back to what I said about being able to convene a message in Spanish, it’s still relevant today,” he said. “It’s all about engagement. All these things will translate into educated and energetic voters.”
Flores Jr. commented on the ability for citizens to politically engage and shared a story of a man who wanted to be involved but felt that he did not have the resources.
“I had someone tell me this in the last election cycle that they didn’t know where to begin. I simply asked, ‘Do you have a vehicle and do you have two or three hours to help?’ He spent the next six hours driving people to the polls.”
“I always say it starts with ‘ganas.’ The ‘desire’ to do something for your community, a cause or preserve something sacred to you. For me, it came at an early age, but I have encountered numerous volunteers from high schools to retirement homes who always want something better for their community,” he said of the Spanish word for desire. “I would also say that with ‘ganas,’ you must also act on it and take that first step in reaching out to those who know. I am humbled to be a resource with the NDP. Your readers can reach out to me whenever they get the ‘ganas’ to become active.”
Want to learn more?
Jose Flores Jr. can be contacted at jose@nebraskademocrats.org