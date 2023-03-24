Although the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team is short on upperclassmen, the Knights do have players back and, along with first-year coach Layne Miller, are ready to improve on last season’s 0-11 record.
Miller, a fourth grade teacher at Sacred Heart Elementary, moved to Norfolk with his wife, Mollie, after previously teaching in Lincoln.
“I grew up in a small town and went to Briar Cliff University where I played football, but I’ve been a soccer player all of my life,” Miller said. “We moved to Norfolk because my wife is from the area. She’s a dental hygienist and got a job here, so I got this job and I’ve been loving it. I couldn’t think of a better place to teach.”
The Knights’ lone senior is Nolan Thramer, but four juniors — Emerson Meyer, Mason Maas, Braden Feddern and Javier Hernandez Jr. — along with sophomore Max Hammond all gained experience a year ago.
“We’re a very young team. We have just one senior, Nolan Thramer, a defender,” Miller said. “We do have some key contributors back from last year, though.”
Miller said he’s pleased to have Javier Hernandez, who was an assistant last year and knows the players, as an assistant coach this season.
Miller said those returning players would be expected to help the team’s numerous young players —six freshmen and three sophomores — with the basics of “helping get these young guys get in position in games,” although the roles of those returning players may change.
“I’ve told those players that are back that we don’t know each other, but we’re going to work together,” Miller said. “If I think their best position is one they didn’t play last year, that we can talk about what we can do to get their skills there.”
So far, in the early season, the Knights have been working primarily on developing and improving skills.
“We’ve been working on improving the simple basic skills of dribbling, passing and shooting,” Miller said. “We want to identify the skill level various players have, so we can determine what role fits them best.”
Three of those freshmen — Charlie Sullivan, Blaise Kann and Jayce Marksmeier — have already gotten the coaches’ attention with their effort during early-season workouts.
“They have looked good in our first few weeks of practice. We have seen a lot of growth as a team,” Miller said. “They are working hard on improving their skills.”
Because Miller is not familiar with the opponents on the NC/LHNE schedule, and because the Knights have experienced defenders in Thramer and Hammond, the coach anticipates that “our strength will lie in our defense.”
The defense could feature sophomores Jazee Ames and Hammond along with freshman Sullivan, with Thramer overseeing the defense — including the goalkeeper, with both candidates being new in sophomore Jayce Marksmeier or junior Mason Maas.
“Our goal for this year is to grow as a team and improve with every game,” Miller said. “It is hard to put a number of wins on a team that I have never coached when I am still figuring out what we have and do not know what other teams have.”
Miller said although he believes his team will be able to earn some wins, he sees sports as an opportunity to teach life lessons and hopes to instill the value of hard work, dedication and teamwork to his athletes throughout the season.
One area that the Knights will emphasize is conditioning, which can be an equalizer.
“We want to be the best-conditioned team,” Miller said. “If we are better conditioned, in the last 10 minutes of a game we will have the ability to be the team to come out on top.”
One of the slogans the team will emphasize comes from Philippians 4:13, which says, “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.”
“It shows that we rely on God for so much in our daily lives,” Miller said. “After every practice, we pray and thank God for those gifts. Without him we wouldn’t be able to play soccer or do anything in our lives.”
Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer roster:
Senior: Nolan Thramer.
Juniors: Mason Maas, Braden Feddern, Emerson Meyer and Javier Hernandez Jr.
Sophomores: Jayce Marksmeier, Edwin Alarcon, Jazee Ames and Max Hammond.
Freshmen: Zachary Foecking, Blaise Kann, Kayden Hinrichs, Jonah Ash, Jayce Meyer and Charlie Sullivan.