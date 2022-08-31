Adam Potter takes over as head coach for the Northeast Community College men’s soccer program this fall.
Potter, who is from Chicago, played college soccer at Northwestern College (Orange City, Iowa), then went to Phoenix to coach club and high school soccer before returning to Northwestern as an assistant coach for three years.
Potter followed Buena Vista coach Ben McArthur to Casper, Wyoming, to begin a soccer program at Casper College during the past two years. He helped it develop into one of the top Division I junior college programs nationally.
“It was really good learning under him. I’m blessed to have taken the experience of those past five years to learn from the philosophies of two good coaches,” Potter said. “I”ve also made a lot of connections and relationships with a lot of people in (NCAA) Division I, Division II and junior college schools across the nation, which has been helpful with the way I recruit and the way I can send players on to their next school.”
Potter now takes over a Hawks program that finished the previous season with a 7-15 record, the most wins in program history. The Hawks were coached by women’s coach Chad Miller, who was overseeing both programs at that time. Jyson Breitbarth, a former Northeast soccer player, will take on the role of assistant coach for Potter.
“Last spring I was able to be with the guys that were here, and we had a tryout period. We trained, did a lifting program and ran some scrimmages,” Potter said. “I evaluated the guys, and from that group we held on to Paul Einero, Chad Le Roux and Carlos Jimenez, plus we added a new player, Jesus Baez from Madison, who was here in the spring with us.”
Einero was a first-team all-region player last season and earned a spot on the Region XI all-tournament team. He was the Hawks’ leading scorer with 14 goals, third in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, and he added four assists.
LeRoux earned first-team all-region honors a year ago as a defensive player, while Jimenez was named honorable mention all-region and has been moved to a position as a wing player.
Those returning players are all sophomores and are joined on the roster by two sophomore transfers — Reagan Maliska, a goalkeeper coming from Muskegon Community College, and Tomas Espinoza from Bethel College.
The remainder of Northeast’s roster is made up of freshmen, all recruited by Potter. Those new players represent the time Potter spent attending showcases, watching film of players and communicating with them via Zoom meetings and phone conversations.
“For every kid I recruit, there is a reason they’re here, that I see something in them that fits into what I’m trying to build here — not just as a player, but as a man of integrity and character,” Potter said. “It’s not just about being a great player.”
Potter describes the Hawks’ style of play as an attacking, aggressive, pressure-oriented style which, although Northeast will be able to make adjustments tactically and strategically game-by-game, does not change.
“Our style is very aggressive, suffocating our opponent with pressure and trying to win the ball back high up on the field,” Potter said. “We want to be disciplined in transition and getting behind the ball quickly. The style will involve changing out players frequently, getting them plenty of rest, because we want to run our opponents into the ground.”
The Hawks program will pursue “taking that next step” and getting better each year in wins and success, Potter said, but “the bigger picture is what are we doing as a program to cultivate a culture that’s going to be inviting to others to want to learn and grow, and helping guys getting out the door and into big-time programs from here.
“Our goal is to conquer each day, get better every day and control what we can control, focus on the details we are applying in training, and the rest — the winning — will take care of itself. If we lead on and off the field, if we take care of our grades in the classroom, if we’re respectful to everyone on campus — the Hawks’ standards of accountability, respect, discipline — those things will translate to wins on the field.
“I’m trying to lay a foundation in my first year here of what it means to be a Hawk. My roster is mostly freshmen, so a lot of these guys are making the transition into the college setting and, for some, it’s their first time in America. They all have so many things to learn about and adapt to.”
Northeast Community College men’s soccer roster
Sophomores: Reagan Maliska, Carlos Jimenez, Tomas Espinoza, Paul Einero and Chad Le Roux.
Freshmen: Jesus Baez, Tom Hannah, Aleix Girol, Conor Carew, Fabian Hasler, Luca Baltzer, Jeevan Purewal, Jamie Le Comte, Evan Ryan, Sergio Aspas, Jordy Enamorado, Luis Heich, Marvin Kura, Thomas Nielsen, Ewen Guillermo, Teun Van Der Donk, Alfie Pendlebury, Andres Perez, Samuel Clements and Juan Davalos.