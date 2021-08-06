Marie Kondo, look out. Marie Kondo is the woman who has made a business out of helping people organize and declutter their lives.
So, the New York Times article that I just read should make her shudder: “So Many Tchotchkes, So Little Time” by Marisa Meltzer.
The gist of the article is that people are snapping up tchotchkes — at considerable prices — on Instagram stores to add personality to their homes.
What? Last year, news stories reported a trend in decluttering homes, which made a lot of sense to me. People were home all of the time, and they needed to take charge of their spaces.
Apparently, year two of the pandemic is going to be a different story. We apparently decluttered our homes in year one of the pandemic in order to make room for new clutter in year two.
After enduring the challenging job of decluttering in 2020, people obviously have found that they don’t have anything else to do in terms of home projects and so need something else to occupy their time, like shopping for quirky articles. Or maybe they have so much time on their hands now that they desperately yearn for more items to dust. Or maybe they have found that their homes after “declutterization” are now too sterile and have no real personality.
Whatever the reason, tchotchkes — salvaged by the Instagram store owners from estate sales thrift stores, and online marketplaces — are apparently hot sellers.
I understand this. Tchotchkes are fun, and they add spice to a home. I have lots of interesting things dotting my home — which survived my decluttering frenzy last year — including ginormous pink pencils, a cow figurine holding a shopping bag, a rubber sailor boy like that depicted on Cracker Jack boxes, a pink dinner bell, miscellaneous decorative cats and more.
What I don’t understand is why anyone would pay the prices cited in the article — many in the $30 range — for used tchotchkes. Most of the “things” in my home are from my sister, who frequents flea markets and garage sales and picks up virtually everything for prices in the single-digit range.
Granted, not everyone has the time or inclination to shop every weekend like my sister, and I’m sure that a lot of Instagram store purchases are made because people are, as the New York Times article notes, paying other people to decorate their homes.
But don’t people know how easy and cheap it is to buy these unique tchotchkes? One afternoon in downtown Grand Island, at the collection of antique stores and malls, and you would have homes full of unique stuff at incredibly bargain-basement prices. You would also have tons of stuff to sell if you wanted to start your own Instagram store.
One thing that hasn’t changed since the start of the pandemic — and which the pandemic has actually exacerbated — is the fact that our society is becoming more and more reliant on technology to do the things we used to do in real life, face-to-face with people.
So, instead of buying our junk in person, we buy it online. This isn’t good for our pocketbooks or our psyche.
Although a home without any tchotchkes is cold and impersonal, year two of the pandemic appears to be cycling back around to pre-pandemic life such that clutter will be viral once again.
