New chairman among county appointments for 2020

MADISON — Like working on the budget in summer or awarding gravel contracts before spring, the new year has its own business procedures for the Madison County board of commissioners — getting organized.
The county board did just that Tuesday, making its annual series of appointments and reappointments during its first meeting of the new year.
The appointments range from naming a chairman to approving the banks where the county may deposit its funds.
The Daily News was again chosen to be the official newspaper, which means that meeting notices and official business will be published in that newspaper.
The county board also voted to make the Madison County website and the Daily News website an additional method for notice of public meetings.
Troy Uhlir was voted the chairman of the county board. He replaces Ron Schmidt. Uhlir previously served as vice chairman, and Schmidt was named the new vice chairman.
This is the first time that Uhlir has been voted the board chairman after being elected in November 2018.
Christian Ohl, Madison County’s longest serving commissioner, announced previously that he wouldn’t be seeking reelection.
Other appointments were:
— Uhlir as chairman and vice chairman of social services board, with Schmidt as alternate.
— Ohl as chairman and vice chairman of county board of equalization, with Schmidt as alternate.
— All commissioners as overseers of courthouse, jail and grounds.
— Midwest Health Partners as county physician and jail physician.
— Monica Rotherham as county law librarian.
— Richard Johnson or Uhlir as county highway superintendent.
— Heather McWhorter as planning and zoning administrator.
— Gregg Hanson as veterans’ service officer.
— Donald Svitak as noxious weed superintendent.
— Midwest Health Partners; Anne Pruss, county clerk; and Todd Volk, sheriff, on Madison County Health Board.
— Pruss, Johnson, Uhlir and Nancy Scheer to budget committee.
— Ohl to Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging, with Schmidt as alternate.
— Uhlir to North Star Services, with Ohl as alternate.
— Schmidt to Region 4 Behavioral Health System, with Uhlir as alternate.
— Uhlir to Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Administrative Board, with Schmidt as alternate.
— Uhlir to Elkhorn Valley Local Emergency Planning Committee, with Ohl as alternate.
— Uhlir to Region 11 Emergency Management, with Ohl as alternate.
— Schmidt as Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator, with Ohl as alternate.
— Ohl to Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition, with Uhlir as alternate.
— Uhlir to Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, with Ohl as alternate and Heather McWhorter non-elected.
— Schmidt to Norfolk Area Economic Development Council, with Uhlir as alternate.
— Schmidt to Greater Norfolk Foundation, with Uhlir as alternate.
— Ohl to Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, with Uhlir as alternate and Linda Miller as community representative.
— All commissioners to Railroad Transportation Safety District.
— Uhlir to Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau Advisory Board (ex-officio), with Schmidt as alternate.
— Schmidt as safety committee chairman.
Also, the following were designated as depositories for Madison County funds: Bank First, Norfolk; Bank of the West, Norfolk; Bank of Newman Grove, Newman Grove; Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust, Norfolk; Frontier Bank, Madison; Madison County Bank, Madison; Midwest Bank, Norfolk; Pinnacle Bank, Madison; U.S. Bank, Norfolk; and Wells Fargo Bank, Norfolk.
Madison County commissioners met Tuesday morning.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; about 10 from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 43 minutes.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Met as a board of equalization and approved tax exemptions and corrections.
— Approved an agreement with Nebraska Regional Interoperability Network and WJAG Tower for insurance coverage of equipment on the tower.
— Acknowledged receipt of the continuation certificate for the official bond of Lori A. Pfeifer as treasurer of the City of Madison.
— Set Feb. 19 as the public hearing date for the one- and six-year road plan.
— Authorized the county board chairman to provide response to the Community Development Block Grant regarding the annual performance monitoring report from Dec. 31.
— Authorized the county board chairman to sign the annual noxious weed department report to be filed with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
— Authorized the county board chairman and county highway superintendent to sign the county certification to the board of public roads classifications and standards.
— Approved Road District 3 purchase of hydraulic excavator in the amount of $194,700 from NMC Inc., Norfolk.
— Approved Road District 3 purchase of semi-tractor truck in the amount of $133,522.95 from Cornhusker International Truck, Norfolk.
— Approved a substitution of pledged securities with Bank of Newman Grove.
— Authorized the county treasurer to deposit and invest funds in designated county depositories.
— Approved a special designated license for Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild for a beer tasting and bottle sales event scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk.
— Awarded bids for District 1, which included a track skid loader from Dinkel Implement in Norfolk, a new motor grader from Murphy in Sioux City and a new dump truck from Truck Center in Norfolk.
— Received a report on right-of-way acquisition on 841st Road northeast of Battle Creek. The county is seeking to acquire private land for a turn-around area on a dead end.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.
