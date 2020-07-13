ALBION — The Boone County Fair bucked the trend this year of many other counties that postponed or canceled their fairs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And for good reason as this year’s fair was to be extra special, with the dedication of the new 55,000-square-foot Ag and Education Center. From the first talks to design, fundraising and construction, it took about eight years.
This year’s fair board and others worked with the local health department to make sure the fair was still happening, with restrictions put in place. They did cancel major attractions such as a country music concert where too many people would have attended, making social distancing nearly impossible.
On Sunday afternoon, however, the new center was dedicated, featuring a steady stream of onlookers who received tours. Donors toured during the first hour, followed by the public over the next two hours.
Chuck Rolf, director of the building committee, said a lot of thought went into the building, which is 55,000 square feet, including the University of Nebraska Extension offices and other storage. Rolf said there’s room for more office tenants if there’s interest in the future.
“It’s what we had in mind when we started planning it and then a little (more),” Rolf said.
Kevin Rasmussen, another member of the building committee, agreed that the building should be functional.
“I think we’ve found it was what we were hoping for,” Rasmussen said. “We were hoping for a multi-use functional building that would be big and ventilated and would work for huge shows, concerts, cattle shows, FFA alumni or whatever events we needed.”
Given its size and versatility, the arena should attract a lot of regional events. Not a lot of buildings offer that much size in the area of livestock events. Plus, the dirt floor can be replaced with sand, or compacted or loosened, depending on need.
Rolf said the ideas began in 2012. It was funded through three sources — the county commissioners, a private family and general fundraising. The cost of the building itself was about $3.1 million, with additional features that bring it to nearly $4 million.
The fundraising includes pledges that have been extended up to 10 years. Joseph R. Hewgley and Associates of North Platte was the architect. Rathman Manning Corp. of Chapman was the general contractor.
There is no air conditioning, but it does feature three Big Ass fans. That is the actual brand name of the fans, and on a humid Sunday afternoon, they were living up to their name. They moved so much air that it almost felt like the building was air-conditioned.
The building will get used for the first time for livestock events on Monday through Wednesday during the fair. It’s already been put to use for other events. such as a graduation reception and post-prom. The building has been booked for a consignment auction, barrel racing and a cattle show in December.
The arena area itself is 37,000 square feet. It has a dirt interior that can be dug up and loosened for equine events. The machine that does that is a Kiser drag that is pulled behind a tractor.
It has permanent bleacher seating for 320 people, including handicapped and wheelchair accessible seating. Additional bleachers can be brought into significantly add to the seating, with several large doors that give it a fire marshal capacity of 6,000 people.
The Extension offices already moved from the Boone County Courthouse and have been operating in the new building for about a month. Plus, the space that was freed up by the move puts less pressure on the need to add onto the courthouse.
“This is awesome,” said Steve Pritchard, the Extension educator for Boone and Nance counties, “with the layout and facilities and everything.”
The new building complements other impressive structures on the fairgrounds, including a massive grandstand and community center.
Albion also recently opened a new swimming pool, school and athletic facilities, and is constructing a new medical clinic and a daycare.