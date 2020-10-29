Norfolk’s newest community bank didn’t expect to open during a pandemic, but business at the modern two-story facility has been strong despite COVID-19 challenges.
Madison County Bank’s second branch in Norfolk officially opened Aug. 24 and was built to accommodate its growing customer base, said Jeff Warnemunde, bank president.
The bank previously had one location on Pasewalk Avenue, but the building became so crowded that a second location was urgently needed. As the company received more customers, more employees had to be hired to handle the increased number of requests.
“A very large part of our business comes from Madison County — more than half of our business is conducted here,” Warnemunde said. “We were terribly out of space, and we just needed more room. If you could have visited the south branch, I don’t know if the fire marshal would have approved. It was just a lot of people.”
Madison County Bank was founded in 1888 to finance homes and businesses for residents of the area. The bank now has offices in Albion, Creighton, Madison, Norfolk, Plainview and Winside.
When Warnemunde began working for Madison County Bank almost 30 years ago, it had about 1,000 customers. Now it has close to 14,000.
The idea for a new Norfolk facility started in 2008, but the planning was slow-going, Warnemunde said. As years passed, it also became evident that another branch was needed to serve those north of Norfolk, especially farmers, who make up a large part of the bank’s customers.
“We’ve heard quite a bit (from people) saying they live three blocks away or right next door and they have said thank you,” said Chris Brummels, branch manager. “They are very excited. We’ve had a fair amount of new customers even come just because the location is proximate to their home or they live north of town.”
Construction on the two-story facility, located at 1650 N. 13th St., began in March 2019 and was slightly delayed because of the Nebraska floods, Warnemunde said.
The company chose to create two stories instead of one to conserve real estate and to make a larger presence on the highway. Offices are spread throughout the building, including the basement, and it also includes conference rooms and empty space for expansion.
The branch is holding off on a grand opening ceremony because of COVID-19. Warnemunde said he hopes to host one in the spring, depending on weather and local health guidelines.
“It’s challenging to open a bank at a time that we have a pandemic,” Warnemunde said. “But our lobbies are open, and we’ve given tours to several people who come in. Most banks did pandemic planning prior to COVID, but there is nothing like the real thing to live through and to adapt to.”
Masks are encouraged, but not required, in all of the Madison County Bank locations. Warnemunde said bank employees also make personal visits for customers who prefer doing business at their own home — like farmers — and have been doing so for a long time.
Madison County Bank’s newest Norfolk branch has employees who were relocated from other branches, said Brummels, the branch manager. But the company is planning on hiring more employees.
One benefit of working at the bank is each full-time employee owns part of the business, Warnemunde said. The company has about 1,000 shareholders who are owners of the bank and has publicly traded stock.
“Everyone who works in our banks has grown up here, or in Nebraska,” Warnemunde said. “We love these communities, we grew up here, raised our families here — this is home. It’s a wonderful opportunity that just doesn’t exist in other places.”