New and old hobbies to keep busy

After my school closed due to COVID-19, I was left with quite a bit of free time on my hands. Fortunately, I have found a few new and old hobbies to fill up that time, but I still find myself with nothing to do every now and then.
I have been lucky enough to be one of the few people that still have a job and therefore have been able to get more hours in at work. With the time I don’t spend at work, I have been babysitting. Thankfully, these two things have kept me quite busy after I get my schoolwork done.
One hobby that I have picked up due to COVID-19 is calligraphy writing. Calligraphy is something that I have wanted to learn for a while now, but never had the time or motivation to do so. With so much extra time on my hands though, I thought there was no better time to learn calligraphy than now.
Another thing I have been working on since school was called off is ukulele. I have had my ukulele for about a year and knew how to play a few easy songs prior, but with my extra time, I decided to teach myself some new material. I have become especially thankful for technology during this time, as it has been the reason that I have been able to learn so much while quarantined.
I know personally, it’s been difficult to keep busy. We live in a society that relies so much on everyone and everything around us, and when those sources are cut off, it can be hard. If we all use our imagination to come up with things to do or some new hobbies to teach ourselves, our time in quarantine will fly by.