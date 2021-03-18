As Nate Blum has traveled around Nebraska, he has discovered there isn’t a lot of public knowledge about sorghum.
Blum, who is the executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, said even in the agriculture industry, not everyone knows the latest on sorghum.
“The challenge is that people don’t know sorghum,” Blum said. “The opportunity is that people don’t know sorghum, which means we can drive a new narrative.”
Sorghum grain is gluten free and can be made into flour. From pasta to pancakes, its versatility and gluten-free products are becoming more in demand.
The stalks of sorghum have many uses, including biodegradable packaging materials and insulation.
Grain sorghum also can be used to produce ethanol. And one of the biggest potential markets for it is China, where it is distilled and made into whiskey.
Aquaculture, or using it to feed fish, is an emerging market for sorghum. It is a high-protein source, and worldwide there are more than 200 species of fish grown in aquaculture, so it could be a huge market.
Ag researchers also are using it to make building materials like paneling, which could help prevent deforestation.
Sorghum also may be used like rice. People cook it for stir fry or some Spanish dishes.
Blum said his role as the executive director is similar to the executive director of other grains like corn or soybeans, but he represents all sorghum grain growers. The forage sorghum growers, who don’t pay into the sorghum checkoff, are supported as well.
The sorghum board includes finding support for research and helping with consumer and producer education and markets development.
“We’ve really made markets development our top priority in Nebraska,” Blum said. “Particularly, the domestic markets because we’re geographically centrally located. From a rails and roads standpoint, we are the geographic center of the country.”
Klint Stewart serves on both the Nebraska and the national sorghum checkoff boards. He farms in Stanton and Madison counties, in addition to a little bit of Antelope County.
Stewart said the amount of money it takes to farm now, compared to even 20 years ago, has “exponentially increased.”
“Even if somebody is firsthand involved in it, it has just kind of crept up,” Stewart said. “It isn’t until you actually go back and look at it that you go, ‘Holy cow, this is crazy.’ ”
Stewart has been farming all or part of his farms organically since 2003. Going organic requires about a three-year process, he said.
“Getting down in the weeds, there’s a little more to it,” he said, “but technically if you do all the paperwork right and everything, at the end of that third year you can market that grain.”
While organic doesn’t produce as much, there aren’t nearly as many cost inputs, he said. And organic is more sustainable to the environment.
Still, Stewart said he is an advocate for sorghum, whether it is raised conventionally with herbicides or organically.
Decades ago, many people thought of grain sorghum as milo — the reddish round seeds. The taller forage sorghum, often chopped and fed to cattle, was simply known as sorghum.
“Milo is just kind of our local colloquialism for grain sorghum,” Stewart said.
Stewart said an exciting aspect is that sorghum can be made into a “chameleon” flour because it has a “fairly neutral flavor.”
“It is a little nutty, but you can substitute it in a percentage with your all-purpose whole wheat flour and you can’t tell any difference,” Stewart said.
The benefits include that it lowers the glycemic index while not changing the taste, he said.
Blum said sorghum is a non-GMO crop (genetically modified organism).
“While we know that GMO crops are safe — I’ll be the first person to say it — much of the world’s countries want non-GMO products. There are emerging market opportunities in east Africa, southeast Asia, the European Union. They have some pretty restrictive policies on ag, which means they are going to have to import more food to feed their populations, but they want non-GMOs. There’s a great opportunity for sorghum there.”