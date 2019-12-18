The community of Woodland Park can feel a little safer as a new ambulance was delivered to the small community’s fire hall recently.
Mike Frohberg, rescue captain of the Woodland Park/Hoskins Fire Department, said this is the first “brand new” ambulance in Woodland Park, and the second in the fleet of the combined department.
The volunteer department serves several thousand residents in Woodland Park, Hoskins and surrounding rural areas, and also assists in some calls to Norfolk and other area departments.
“This is not only a benefit for our community, but for the whole area,” Frohberg said.
The previous ambulance serving the area, manufactured in 1999, was no longer suitable with changes in technology and the needs of the community.
“It didn’t offer a lot of amenities and all the upgrades we needed to have happen,” Frohberg said. “With all the new technology that’s coming out, our old unit just didn’t have enough to suffice.”
Among the new features include a four-wheel drive, which Frohberg said was essential to serving rural areas during the winter. The back of the ambulance can also be lowered and raised to aid rescue workers.
“Basically, we can roll a patient right up to it and the power lift system puts the patient in the ambulance for us,” Frohberg said. “Ergonomically and safety-wise, it’s a lot better for our EMTs.”
About half of the cost of the ambulance was paid with donations from three local companies: Norfolk Iron and Metal, Nucor and TMS International.
“We’re thankful for the support of the community and the area businesses that helped make this possible,” Frohberg said.
The ambulance was assembled in Rock Rapids, Iowa, where the department picked it up on Dec. 10. The process took more than a year as the parts were manufactured and bought.
The ambulance has already been on a rescue call since being delivered only days ago.
“This is a definite benefit for our community and the area,” Frohberg said. “This will serve EMTs long after some of us aren’t even here any more.”