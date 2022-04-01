Things are getting pretty serious when you decide to take a trip with your significant other. This is true even if that significant other is your plant.
Yes, you read that correctly — your plant.
Apparently, there are enough people out there who can’t stand to part with their plants that a hotel in Kentucky is offering a special package deal to guests checking in with their fronds (like friends, but leafier).
I realize that this column is being published on April 1, but I promise that this is no April Fool’s Day joke.
(I swore off those last year after I played a joke on my son and told him that his wife had told me the wonderful news that they were expecting a baby — and he turned to me in all seriousness and said, “Yeah! Isn’t that great? But I didn’t think we were going to tell anyone yet.” She was, unbeknownst to me, just a few weeks pregnant and hadn’t planned to announce the news yet. Fortunately, she’s way too nice to get mad at her mother-in-law, but I was mortified at inadvertently “coercing” my son to divulge the news.)
VisitLEX, Kentucky’s tourism bureau, which is partnering with the hotel for this project, notes on its site that “Pets are the new babies, and plants are the new pets.” Therefore, the plant-friendly hotel is perfect “for plant moms and dads who can’t bear to leave their potted pals at home.”
Although I love my plants, I can’t quite buy into the plants-as-pets thing. My cacti will never be as cuddly as my cats.
And I can’t say that I pine for my Prince of Orange when we’re apart. I’d certainly never considered taking it on getaways.
Admittedly, though, there would be advantages to a plant as a traveling companion.
Unlike children and animal pets, plants don’t need “pot”-ty breaks. Plants don’t complain about the radio station or its volume, and they don’t cry/howl if you sing at the top of your lungs but have a less-than-stellar voice.
There would be no extra plate price for a plant at a buffet restaurant. And if you felt that you wanted to culturally enrich your plant, you and your plant could surely get a two-for-one deal at any museum stop along the way.
Plant babies would probably be a great way to meet other plant mommies and daddies. If this plant hotel takes off, perhaps others around the country will open — and then plant parks, along the lines of dog parks, will flourish. No pooper scoopers necessary.
The plant-friendly hotel idea certainly encourages “going green.” But is the idea as responsible as it seems?
Even for hardy plants, exposure to extreme outdoor temperatures when moving them in and out of a vehicle is not advisable. And, in general, moving plants from one environment to another is stressful for them.
Furthermore, if a hotel is encouraging everyone to bring their plants, that also means that pests and diseases will be “guests” at the establishment, too. Do you want to expose your “new-age pet” to those dangers?
And we can’t neglect that ever-present word “liability” in our litigious society. What if the hotel cleaning staff knocks over your precious palmetto?
Are there height and weight limits at check-in? If so, can plant owners sue for sizeism?
The most important question, though — although we don’t want to contemplate it — is this: How many of those globetrotting greens will be accidentally left behind, along with the phone chargers and the robes hanging behind the bathroom doors?
