BATTLE CREEK — One year ago, Afftynn Stusse was told that she would never wrestle again.
It was hours after she had passed out in her Battle Creek home after growing more and more tired and struggling to make it through the two-hour wrestling practices she participated in as she prepared for her junior year on the mats.
She was one of the preseason contenders to win one of the first Nebraska School Activities Association gold medals in girls wrestling, which was in its first year as a sanctioned sporting event in Nebraska.
After a third-place medal as a freshman and a runner-up finish as a sophomore when girls wrestling competed under the umbrella of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, Stusse was looking forward to competing for an NSAA title when she blacked out in her bathroom two days before the start of the season.
“I felt like I’d had a cold during district and state cross country, and up to Thanksgiving I couldn’t catch my breath and was always over a trash can (at practice) puking,” she said. “The week of wrestle-offs, I wasn’t feeling good and I felt like I was going to pass out while running laps in practice.”
That Tuesday morning, as she was getting ready for school, Stusse blacked out. Her mother, Kaylee, a nurse, worked to help her regain consciousness while her younger brother, Kael, called 911.
“They couldn’t feel my pulse and Mom said I was turning gray,” Stusse said. “After Mom got me to come to, the first person I see is (Madison County Sheriff) Todd Volk, and he was asking me if I was cutting weight.”
After not being able to find anything wrong at the emergency room in Norfolk, Stusse’s mom asked the doctors to check for blood clots, and it was then they discovered that she had blood clots in her lungs. She was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where the doctor there arrived with some abrupt and heartbreaking news.
“He came in and said I was done with athletics,” she said.
The news hit the family hard, her father, Ryan, said.
“The first thing they told her was that she’d never do sports again and it just crushed her,” he said. “When I got there that night, I talked to the doctor and asked him to give it a day or two and don’t tell her what she can or can’t do.”
Remarkably, Stusse was able to clear the clots with blood thinners, which allowed her to leave the hospital but put her on the sidelines for all of her junior year.
“I was hoping that if everything checked out, that maybe I would come back,” she said. “It sucked, though, but I was at every practice and every meet to support my teammates.”
Battle Creek girls wrestling coach Brad Lanman said it was hard on her, but she found ways to contribute.
“She had a goal of putting a gold plaque on our wall for winning a state title, and when you get something that you love so much taken away from you, it’s easy to go into a ‘poor me’ mode, but she went through every meet with us and was not only the best assistant coach, but the best fan,” he said. “She was always cheering our girls on, and her brother was at the state duals and she and a bunch of girls drove from districts in West Point to watch them in the finals (at Kearney) later that day.”
Stusse’s start in wrestling seemed inevitable. Her father was a multiple-time state qualifier at Pierce and a three-time NAIA qualifier at Briar Cliff. Her younger brother, Ryan Jr., was developing as a standout wrestler as well.
Her first foray into the sport, though, didn’t go very well.
“She and Junior would go with me to practice because Mom worked nights, so they were always at practice,” her father said. “The first time she tried it in competition, she made a boy cry and she panicked and decided she didn’t want to do it anymore.”
By the time she was a freshman in high school, though, it was clear which direction she was going.
“I went through preseason conditioning for basketball my freshman year and it just didn’t feel like it was for me,” she said. “Mr. (Cody) Wintz and my cross country coach, Mr. (Jonah) Heng, encouraged me to go out and they were kind of giving me guff, so I decided to try it.”
By the third day of practice, she was hooked. And with her family’s background, it didn’t take long for her to become one of the top lightweight wrestlers in the state.
“When she first started, I was in junior high and I would be her partner because there was nobody else that she could work out with,” sophomore brother Ryan Stusse Jr. said. “It’s pretty cool having her on the team. Sometimes if I’m having a rough day, we can talk to each other and beat on each other in practice.”
It also didn’t take long for Stusse to realize that she was one of the state’s pioneers in the quickly evolving sport of girls wrestling.
“Those first two (NSWCA) state tournaments, it was a great experience and I got to know some other girls who were in wrestling and see the different styles each girl has,” she said.
It also helped having a bunch of supportive classmates on the boys’ side of the locker room.
“That first trip to (NSWCA) state, they all came down to watch me, and it was really cool seeing them,” Stusse said.
During her sophomore year, she had a chance to make the boys’ starting lineup and saw action in duals at 106 pounds before being beat out in the last wrestle-offs before conference and districts. But she made her mark in the girls state tournament, pinning her way to the finals before being beaten by Flavia Nagatani of Kearney.
Everything seemed to be in line for her as she started her junior year. Competing in cross country, she qualified for state for the third time in as many tries, but she wasn’t feeling her best by season’s end.
“One day we were running laps in practice, and I felt like I was going to pass out,” she said. “Coach Wintz and coach Lanman told me to take the rest of practice off, and then when I came back to watch wrestle-offs that night, I could barely walk across the gym because I was so winded.”
Once she recovered and got off the blood-thinner medication, she got back into wrestling and, her dad now admits, maybe rushed things a bit.
“When she finally did have to wrestle, she competed in (an offseason) tournament and was wrestling Sophie Schultz from Raymond Central, who qualified for boys state last year, and it would have been a great match if she was healthy, but she was just gassed by the end of the match,” he said.
Still Stusse kept working out and building up her strength and improving her cardiovascular capacity and by summer had not only qualified to be part of Nebraska’s Disney Duals team, but also earned All-American status by going 11-1 during the summer tournament.
No matter what weight she decides to wrestle at, Stusse will be a contender for a state title.
“She’s got every chance in the world to be a state champ,” Wintz said. “Her only two losses to girls were at (NSWCA) state, and she and (2022 Battle Creek state qualifier) Ella Reeves really get after each other in practice. I know there’s a lot of competition wherever she goes, but I’ve got to believe that she’s at the top of any of those weights and is going to be very tough to beat.”
And not only that, but she’s become a great ambassador for the sport and shows promise for a future as a coach — or maybe even more.
“I was there for her first meet as a freshman, and I knew then that she was going to be special,” Lanman said. “When you see the dedication and the extra time she puts into the sport, you just knew she would be special.
“She never misses a practice, she helps other wrestlers and does all the offseason wrestling. The only thing she wants from this season is to put a gold plaque on our wall as a state champion.”
Stusse’s growth has been one of the highlights of a statewide explosion in the sport, one that her father is only too happy to see.
“These girls have been doing it for a while, and they’re the ones building it,” he said. “Old guys like myself and Ray (Maxwell) in West Point and (Les) Painter in Pierce, we’ve been on the national forums and talked a lot about building this. It’s not just a program these girls are building, it’s a legacy. And moving forward, it will be hard for these girls not to have success in their life after building something like this.”
Stusse said she’s happy to have seen the sport grow for the girls, not only in the Battle Creek wrestling room, but statewide.
“My biggest goal after the first year was to double the number of girls here, and we went from one to three, then it went to six last year and now 13 this year,” she said. “It’s awesome having such a fun atmosphere, and it’s nice going to meets and having girls support you.”
The chance to wrestle alongside other talented girls from across the state has opened up a lot of unexpected opportunities for her as well.
“It’s neat because I’ve had the chance to meet a bunch of girls from across the state, and it’s kind of like this big sisterhood,” she said. “Flavia and I were actually warm-up partners at Disney Duals and getting to know her and people like Regan Galloway, who has wrestled her whole life, it’s been really cool.”
Her dad said all the hard work will pay off for her this year and in the future, both on and off the mat.
“There are things in life that can knock you down, but you don’t stay down,” he said. “She’s proof of that.”
For somebody who was near death at this time a year ago, that would be quite the comeback.