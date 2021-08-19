For six innings, the Norfolk High softball team gave little indication that it would be earning a split with the pre-season top ranked Silver Hawks.
Those six innings included a five-inning 12-0 run-rule Lincoln Southwest win--with Norfolk totaling just three hits and having only three baserunners--and also the first inning of game two--where Southwest put another 5-spot on the scoreboard--suggested that the Panthers may be in over their heads.
But then things changed. Norfolk showed a ‘never quit’ attitude that paid dividends, and the Panthers came back to win 7-5 in the nightcap.
“Norfolk really stepped up their level of play--Norfolk played extremely well following the first inning of the second game, and we didn’t respond to the change in intensity,” Southwest coach Mark Watt said. “I would say that our level of focus and intensity wasn’t the same after we got the lead. Most of the time when you get a five-run lead, you’re in the driver’s seat, but they stepped it up and came back.”
Down 5-0 as the Silver Hawks continued bashing the ball to open the second game--after pounding 13 game one hits, including five doubles and a home run--the Panthers’ come-from-behind victory didn’t begin until pitcher Jessica Schmidt got some ‘advice’ from assistant coach Jeff Pasold.
“I was told that I was being a ‘thrower’ instead of a pitcher, and that really triggered my mind that “yes, I was,” Schmidt said. “I needed the little pep talk. Throwing is just trying to get strikes, but pitching is actually hitting spots, getting speed, doing everything right.”
“So then my team helped me, our bats helped me, and everyone was just helping and cheering, and everything was going great,” she said. “We’ll have so much more confidence after this.”
From the second inning on, Schmidt--and the Norfolk defense--didn’t allow another Southwest hit. After the Silver Hawks didn’t strike out a single time in game one against the Panthers’ Tara Koch, Schmidt struck out the side in the third inning, then added three more K’s in the final three innings.
Meanwhile, the Panthers’ defense played an error-free second game after committing three miscues in game one.
“We were thinking about going to bring up a junior varsity pitcher after that first inning, but Coach Pasold talked to Jessica between innings, and told her she had to “settle in” and be that leader that we needed with her varsity experience,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “She finally started to hit spots, and that made the job a lot easier for us. She pitched six really good innings after that.”
“Those Southwest girls are solid hitters throughout the batting order,” he said. “We kept telling the girls to keep chipping away, that they couldn’t get all five runs back at once, but they could get one at a time.”
Norfolk actually got more than that, scoring three runs in the third inning--chasing the Silver Hawks game two starter Sam Bank with five-straight hits--then spoiled the return of game one starter Bailey Selvage after Southwest’s second pitcher, Alexis Bradley, left following an ‘illegal pitch’.
Taylor Schmidt’s double down the left field line drove in Koch, and Norfolk trailed just 5-4 heading into the fifth.
This time the Panthers got a boost from a Miley Wichman homerun over the left field fence that forged a 5-all tie, before Norfolk added what became the winning run and an insurance run as well when Southwest’s leftfielder misplayed Ryllee Hoppe’s fly ball, which allowed both Koch and Jessica Schmidt--who had hit consecutive, identical line drive-singles into left--to score.
“This should be a confidence builder,” Siedschlag said. “But we can’t be satisfied with this win against the preseason No. 1, and we’re not going to go to Grand Island for Saturday’s double-header and be satisfied with a split.”
Game one
Lincoln Southwest 1 1 0 4 6 -- 12 13 0
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 0 --0 3 3
WP: Bailey Selvage. LP: Tara Koch. 2B: (SW) Kannadi Williams, Ashley Smetter, Taylor Korecky, Anna Reiling, Madison Divis; (N) Emerson Waldow. HR: (SW) Williams.
Game two
Lincoln Southwest 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 5 4 1
Norfolk 0 0 3 1 3 0 x -- 7 11 1
WP: Jessica Schmidt. LP: Selvage. 2B: (SW) Smetter; (N) Taylor Schmidt, Waldow. HR: Miley Wichman.