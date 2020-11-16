Blog 20 Below

I have never been hunting, but I know many people who have. Although the days can become long, it’s still a fun experience people can enjoy and spend time with their friends and family. I am not very well educated in this sport since I don’t hunt, so I did some research on exactly what hunting is and why it is only allowed at certain times. Hunting is the act of seeking, pursuing, and capturing or killing wild animals. The main reason why hunting seasons happen is to control a certain animal species.

Hunting may seem more like a fun hobby, but it is also very essential to nature. Without hunting, the numbers of these wild animals would spike to unreasonably high numbers and affect many things in bad ways. From hunting, people benefit themselves when they kill the animal because they can mount these animals on their walls and they can get food from them. Through all of the fun things that can come from hunting, it is also a priority to be safe. Hunting can be a dangerous sport, so making sure you are staying cautious at all times is very important to everyone’s safety.

Hunting is a great experience, life lesson for everyone

Hunting: Wildlife trickery

Never been hunting

Poaching takedown

The importance of hunter safety

