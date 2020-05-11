Netflix and games ways of entertainment

During this time of global pandemic, keeping yourself busy everyday as a high school senior can be a great challenge. If the coronavirus hadn’t attacked our country two months ago, we would be living our normal lives and attending school. We could have enjoyed prom and looked forward to walking across the stage and receiving our diplomas. However, with an extra eight hours of free time everyday, staying active requires a great amount of creativity.

First, my favorite part and frankly the only good part of quarantine is that I can sleep in every day because, well, I have nowhere to go. Once I wake up, I try to get my school work done for the day which takes about an hour or two. Then, I’ll make some lunch, which changes day to day. During quarantine, I’ve tried to take up some time by making different recipes I am eager to try, which, for the most part, turn out better than I expect. My favorites have included honey barbeque chicken and fish tacos.

Sitting inside all day can take a toll on your health, so I try to do some form of exercise daily. This can range from taking a walk with my sisters to using the dumbbells I have recently purchased. With all the gyms closed, finding the drive to workout can be difficult, and I can say I haven’t been as active as I would have liked.

I would say the majority of my time though is taken up by Netflix, video games, and Zooming with friends/classmates. Name a series on Netflix, chances are I’ve probably seen it by now. These are the only forms of entertainment during this time because every outside activity is unavailable due to the risk of coronavirus, which is unfortunate and very frustrating during your senior year of high school.

My hope is that we can return to our normal lives by sometime this summer, but only time will tell. All we can do now is obey the government’s orders and do our part to prevent the spread of this historic virus.

Tags

In other news

Keeping busy or keeping bored?

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been social distancing/in quarantine for thirty-one days now and it’s been the most frustrating thirty-one days I’ve had in my life. Frustrating because I’ve had almost nothing to do. Did you catch how I said I almost had nothing to do? Well I still do a lot …

Easy to stay active at home

The abrupt ending to the school year has shocked many students. For some this meant no sports or activities this spring which is especially upsetting for seniors. It can be difficult to find things to keep you busy while you are at home. I am fortunate because I live in the country. I rodeo,…

Would rather be in school

This way of living over the past couple of weeks has definitely been a new experience. I never thought that this was how I’d be spending the last couple of months of my senior year, but we are trying to make the best out of it.

Making the best and adapting to change

Never in a million years would I have though I would be quarantined to my house, finishing my senior year of high school online. Sometimes the unimaginable is possible, and here we are today.

Exercise provides many benefits

Get up and get active. The benefits of exercise have been touted forever. It is undeniable that people simply feel better when they perform physical activity throughout their days. The importance of keeping up with fitness is especially critical during this time of COVID-19. Now more than ev…

Netflix and games ways of entertainment

During this time of global pandemic, keeping yourself busy everyday as a high school senior can be a great challenge. If the coronavirus hadn’t attacked our country two months ago, we would be living our normal lives and attending school. We could have enjoyed prom and looked forward to walk…

+3
U.S. flag shades town of Beemer

U.S. flag shades town of Beemer

BEEMER — A giant, lighted U.S. flag proudly waves above the American Legion Hall in Beemer, due to the efforts of the community’s Legion Riders.