Netflix and games ways of entertainment

During this time of global pandemic, keeping yourself busy everyday as a high school senior can be a great challenge. If the coronavirus hadn’t attacked our country two months ago, we would be living our normal lives and attending school. We could have enjoyed prom and looked forward to walking across the stage and receiving our diplomas. However, with an extra eight hours of free time everyday, staying active requires a great amount of creativity.
First, my favorite part and frankly the only good part of quarantine is that I can sleep in every day because, well, I have nowhere to go. Once I wake up, I try to get my school work done for the day which takes about an hour or two. Then, I’ll make some lunch, which changes day to day. During quarantine, I’ve tried to take up some time by making different recipes I am eager to try, which, for the most part, turn out better than I expect. My favorites have included honey barbeque chicken and fish tacos.
Sitting inside all day can take a toll on your health, so I try to do some form of exercise daily. This can range from taking a walk with my sisters to using the dumbbells I have recently purchased. With all the gyms closed, finding the drive to workout can be difficult, and I can say I haven’t been as active as I would have liked.
I would say the majority of my time though is taken up by Netflix, video games, and Zooming with friends/classmates. Name a series on Netflix, chances are I’ve probably seen it by now. These are the only forms of entertainment during this time because every outside activity is unavailable due to the risk of coronavirus, which is unfortunate and very frustrating during your senior year of high school.
My hope is that we can return to our normal lives by sometime this summer, but only time will tell. All we can do now is obey the government’s orders and do our part to prevent the spread of this historic virus.