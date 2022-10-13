HASTINGS – The Northeast Nebraska Vipers experienced victory at the Class C state tournament for the first time on Thursday.
NEN also tasted its first heartbreaking defeat at the Smith Softball Complex.
The Vipers entered the day needing to win three consecutive elimination games to survive until Friday.
They got off to a good start on that long path by beating Polk County 12-4 in six innings for the program’s first win in its inaugural state tournament appearance.
A 10-2 lead in the middle of the fourth inning against Central City indicated that NEN was nearly two-thirds of the way towards its goal.
But the Bison had other ideas. Jerzie Schindler’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth capped off an improbable comeback and a 17-15 Central City win. The Bison miraculously won despite committing 13 errors which lead to all 15 NEN runs being unearned.
“There’s never an easy way to end the season,” Vipers coach Clay Haymart said. “It could have been 1-0, it could have been 20-0 that we lost. Anytime you lose at the end of the year, it’s heartbreaking.
“I told them that I’m very proud of them. The seniors have won 82 games over the four years. We’ve had them break multiple records. We have the single-season record for wins. There are so many things we can be proud of. We don’t need to focus on one loss.”
Central City committed six errors to see its 22-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday against Hastings St. Cecilia. The defense struggled even more against the Vipers, and they took advantage by scoring 10 runs over the first four innings.
But the Bison came stampeding back with a six-run fourth inning, and Schindler’s homer capped off a seven-run sixth that gave them their first lead.
The marathon ended in unlikely fashion – with Central City posting only its second 1-2-3 and error-free inning in the top of the seventh.
“We just lost our abilities to hit corners (of the plate on pitches),” Haymart said. “I don’t know if the zone changed. I don’t know if the wind was affecting us, but we weren’t hitting corners. We weren’t painting black like we were early in the game.
“To Central City’s credit, they took advantage of it and hit the ball hard in the second half of that game.”
NEN used the bat of Paige Schuster and two big innings to down Polk County in its first elimination game.
Schuster went 2 for 3 and drove in the Vipers’ first five runs. That included a bases-clearing double to the fence in right field to spark a five-run third inning that erased the Slammers’ 3-2 lead.
NEN finished the game via the 8-run mercy rule by plating four runs in the sixth.
Maya Dolliver went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Lillie Timm finished 3 for 3 with three runs.
Emma Krusemark earned the complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
“We hit the ball really well, we played defense really well and our pitching was phenomenal,” Haymart said. “That’s something they need to realize – this doesn’t happen with all three facets of the game. Everyone played a part. It’s a team win.”
The careers came to an end for five seniors who all played significant starting roles for NEN.
“I don’t know if I can even begin to say what they have meant to us,” Haymart said. “We’ve had a four-year starter at shortstop (Timm). We’ve had a three-year starter at a tough outfielder position (Schuster). Emma Krusemark has been a starter for three years on the mound. Emma Heller has come on and become one of the best leadoff hitters in the state. And Camryn Miller will catch about anything thrown her way (at first base).
“If it wasn’t for those five, I don’t know where the program will be. I’m super proud of them. I’m super happy they chose to play softball, and I’m excited for their future outside of softball.”
Polk County (25-12) 030 001 -- 4 5 1
NEN 205 014 -- 12 13 1
WP: Emma Krusemark. LP: Courtney Sunday. 2B: (PC) Savanna Boden; (NEN) Lillie Timm 2, Maya Dolliver, Paige Schuster, Camryn Miller.
NEN (24-10) 330 423 0 -- 15 8 3
Central City (26-4) 020 627 x -- 17 15 13
WP: Jerzie Schindler. LP: Madi Dolliver. 2B: (CC) Makenna Schenk, Schindler. HR: (CC) Schindler, Hallie Rutherford.