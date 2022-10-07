WISNER – The Northeast Nebraska Vipers might not have looked like a state tournament type of team when they started the season 2-5 against a challenging schedule.
But they have since that point.
And, on Friday, the Vipers officially became one for the first time.
NEN swept St. Paul in the best-of-3 Class C, District 6 final. The Vipers used Taylor Scholting’s walk-off RBI double to win the opener 9-8, then carried that momentum into the second game to cruise to a 10-2 five-inning victory at Wisner River Park.
“I’m very excited for these seniors,” NEN coach Clay Haymart said. “I’m very excited for the entire program and for Pender and Wisner-Pilger. It’s all the hard work paying off, and this is really a building block for us.”
Haymart said the Vipers (23-8) overcame some early-season struggles to gain momentum and their first trip to Hastings.
“We started the year with a brutal schedule,” he said. “We played top 10 teams in (Class) C and in B. We started the year 2-5 and since we got run ruled by Blair, we’ve been 21-3. We’ve been really, really fortunate that we decided to start playing softball and not being afraid of who our competition was.”
St. Paul (20-11) was searching for its second state trip and first since 2010 with a team without any seniors on the roster. And the Wildcats engaged with the Vipers in a back-and-forth opener.
NEN led 4-1 after the first inning, but St. Paul used a two-run homer by Brooke Peetz to spark six unanswered runs to go up 7-4 by the top of the fifth.
Senior Paige Schuster answered with a three-run homer to tie it up in the bottom of the frame only to see the Wildcats go back ahead 8-7 in the top of the sixth.
It stayed that way to set up some late dramatics. Lillie Timm doubled to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and Schuster reached on an error.
Another error on a fly ball by Avery Wegner allowed Timm to score and tie the game, although Wegner ran past Schuster near second base in confusion on the play and was out.
Scholting brought the game to an end by sending a 3-1 pitch to the fence in center field.
“I was feeling pretty good,” Scholting said. “I felt the pressure but I was just so ready. I’m so glad that I could come through and do it. It feels great when you just hit it square.”
Despite facing a 1-0 deficit, the Vipers didn’t panic.
“If you’re not used to being in that position, it’s tough,” Haymart said. “But these girls have played a lot of softball. They had it in their heads that they were going to win, and they handled it.”
NEN rode that momentum into the second game. Schuster had a two-run double in the top of the first and Scholting added an RBI single, and the Vipers were off and running with a 3-0 lead.
“The way game one ended, I’ve been there before,” Haymart said. “I’ve lost my fair share of baseball district championships like that. I know what happens when you lose game one, and I thought if we were able to hit the ball right away, good things will happen.”
That was more than enough run support for freshman pitcher Mady Dolliver, who held the Wildcats to three hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
She also earned the win in relief in the first game, giving up one run on three hits over 2 2/3 innings.
“She did a fantastic job for a 110-pound freshman,” Haymart said. “She’s out there throwing the ball harder than anyone else on our team. She came in that first game and kept it close for us, and that second game she just threw it really, really well.”
Dolliver said there was no extra nerves associated with pitching with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“I felt really great,” she said. “It was more fun. I didn’t feel any pressure because I had my team behind me.”
The top of the order of Emma Heller, Maya Dolliver, Lillie Timm and Schuster combined for 14 hits over the two games.
“It feels great going to state with people that I enjoy playing with and a game that I enjoy,” Schuster said. “It feels really great to start this new foundation with all these awesome people, go to state and do some damage there.”
That rough beginning of the season paid off for NEN by preparing it for high-pressure games like these.
“We knew the start of the season would be tough,” Scholting said. “(The coaches) told us our record at the beginning might be bad, but it helped us in the end.”
Talent and team chemistry combined to help turn the season around in impressive fashion.
“Everyone knows their roles,” Schuster said. “The coaches do a really good job of preparing us, watching so many hours of film. The players do a great job of being cheerleaders, great fielders, great hitters and our parents are so supportive. It’s awesome to see all this work come into play.”
Now NEN turns to Wednesday’s Class C state tournament opening round, which takes place at 11:30 a.m. at the Smith Softball Complex.
“We’re just hoping to do the best that we can and play to the best of our ability,” Mady Dolliver said.
Districts didn’t turn out as well for two other area teams. Ponca was shut out by Central City 10-0 and 9-0 while Guardian Angels Central Catholic lost to Malcolm 10-5 and 19-8.
St. Paul 102 041 0 -- 8 13 3
NEN 400 030 2 -- 9 11 1
WP: Mady Dolliver. LP: Charlee Wegner. 2B: (NEN) Lillie Timm, Taylor Scholting, Avery Wegner. HR: (SP) Brooke Peetz; (NEN) Paige Schuster.
NEN (23-8) 304 03 -- 10 11 0
St. Paul (20-11) 000 20 -- 2 3 2
WP: Mady Dolliver. LP: Charlee Wegner. 2B: (NEN) Lillie Timm 2, Paige Schuster, Taylor Scholting, Camryn Miller; (SP) Karlie Vieth.