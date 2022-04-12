O’NEILL — Carter Nelson left the 61st annual O’Neill invite totally exhausted, but had plenty to show for it.
The sophomore from Ainsworth took home gold in four events on Tuesday, two of which were record-setting performances.
In the high jump — which Nelson is currently the defending state champion in — he cleared the bar at seven feet. It not only set a meet record, but also tied a Class C all-time record and an area record. The state record was set by Josh Long of Arapahoe in 1994 and the area record by Grant Anderson of Wayne in 2013.
This came just minutes after Nelson won the pole vault with a mark of 13-6.
“It’s rushed, but normally when I rush, I compete better,” he said. “Today felt good, and the adrenaline and the support that I got was amazing.”
A few hours later, Nelson used his final throw to win the discus and set a new school record. Not long after in the 200-meter dash, his blocks came loose at the start, but he recovered to win in 22.74 seconds.
To be able to compete in so many events, let alone win all of them, involves moving from place to place constantly. Nelson credits his time in football and basketball for helping him learn that trait.
“You don’t quite get as much of a break as most people normally do in track,” he said. “It’s kind of just normal for me to just go-go-go considering that they’re all right next to each other.”
Nelson’s wins accounted for 40 of Ainsworth’s 79 points in the team standings. The Bulldogs placed third overall behind second-place Norfolk Catholic and the winners South Sioux City.
Right behind Ainsworth in fourth was the host O’Neill Eagles, whose top hurdler is looking for redemption.
Keaton Wattier found himself in the state finals for the 110 meter hurdles a year ago, but tripped over one and was disqualified.
The senior took a big step towards finishing what he started on Tuesday, winning the event in 15.88 seconds. An accomplishment like that on his home turf does a lot for his mentality.
“Last year after how that last race went, I just knew I had to work harder to try to eliminate stuff like that like mistakes and hitting my legs on the hurdle,” he said. “This year getting a win like this just adds to building towards the end of the year.”
Wattier — who transferred from Osmond before his junior year — also won the 300-meter hurdles.
Norfolk Catholic’s lone win in the boys division came in the shot put, where Kade Pieper took first with a mark of 48-4½.
Ben Hammond came away with second in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs, finishing behind South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso in both. Ejerso is the defending Class B champion in the 3200 and runner-up in the 1600.
Overall, Hammond and Ejerso were one of four racers to finish in the top five of at least one of those races at last year’s state meet.
Kanyon Talton finished second in the 800 while Clayton Carney placed sixth and second in the pole vault, respectively.
“I thought we had some good performances for this early in the season with Ben Hammond and Kanyon Talton on the track,” coach Tim Kassmeier said. “Kade Pieper, John Clausen and Clayton Carney continue to be leaders for us in the field. Our younger guys are getting better every time out as we gain experience.”
The Knights’ wins on the girls side came courtesy of Channatee Robles, who won the high jump with a mark of 5-2, and the 4x800-meter relay team.
The red and white’s girls placed fifth overall.
It was Valentine who ended with the best score among area teams and finished third overall on the day. Coach Blake Beebout credited his girls for being coachable and pushing each other in practice, with the fruits of their labor beginning to emerge.
“We've been able to score points in multiple events and I really look forward to seeing how they improve come the end of the season,” coach Blake Beebout said. “Because I feel they are just scratching the surface of their potential."
There was no better example of that than Kailee Kellum, who earned gold in the long jump and got a new season best with a mark of 17 feet.
“I just relaxed and just did a lot of warmups, calmed myself down,” Kellum said on what it took to win.
Not to be overshadowed was Hadley Cheatum of Summerland. The junior walked out of O’Neill with wins in the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run and the 300-meter hurdles.
BOYS
Team results: South Sioux City 95, Norfolk Catholic 83, Ainsworth 79, O’Neill 76, Ord 74, Bassett North Central 38, Summerland 27, Chambers/Wheeler Central 22, Valentine 20, Wausa 8, O’Neill St. Mary’s 5.
(Winners and second place from area)
100: 1. Trevor Thomson, SUM, 11.63. 200: 1. Carter Nelson, AIN, 22.74; 2. Thomson, SUM, 22.83. 400: 1. John DeRiso, ORD, 52.22; 2. Kanyon Talton, NCA, 53.20. 800: 1. DeRiso, ORD, 2:05.12; 2. Mason Hagan, BNC, 2:05.18. 1600: 1. Mesuidi Ejerso, SSC, 4:47.98; 2. Ben Hammond, NCA, 4:53.57. 3200: 1. Ejerso, SSC, 10:12.93; 2. Hammond, NCA, 10:17.39. 110 hurdles: 1. Keaton Wattier, ONL, 15.88. 300 hurdles: 1. Wattier, ONL, 42.82; 2. Caleb Allen, AIN, 43.72. 4x100: 1. South Sioux City, 45.38; 2. North Central, 45.49. 4x400: 1. Ord, 3:46.65; 2. North Central 3:50.99. 4x800: 1. South Sioux City, 8:56.34; 2. Ainsworth, 9:34.36.
HJ: 1. C. Nelson, AIN, 7-0; 2. Sean Coventry, ONL, 6-0. LJ: 1. Tyler Diediker, ONL, 19-7; 2. Jackson Waldo, CWC, 19-½ . TJ: 1. Allen, AIN, 39-4; 2. Landon Classen, ONL, 38-11½. PV: 1. C. Nelson, AIN 13-6; 2. John Clausen, NCA, 12-6. SP: 1. Kade Pieper, NCA, 48-4½. DIS: 1. C. Nelson, AIN, 158-10; 2. Pieper, NCA, 149-4½.
GIRLS
Team results: South Sioux City 105, Ord 89, Valentine 73, O’Neill 55.5, Norfolk Catholic 52, Ainsworth 48.5, Bassett North Central 37, Summerland 33, O’Neill St. Mary’s 26, Wausa 6, Chambers/Wheeler Central 1.
(Winners and second place from area)
100: 1. Emile Penne, SSC, 12.76; 2. Zelie Sorensen, ONL, 12.91. 200: 1. Penne, SSC, 25.71; 2. Sorensen, ONL, 26.05. 400: 1. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 1:00.63; 2. Tacey From, VAL, 1:00.30. 800: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 2:36.40. 1600: 1. Emma Kennedy, AIN, 6:02.42; 2. CC Kann, NCA, 6:10.12. 3200: 1. Ashley Hedquist, SSC, 13:04.24. 100 hurdles: 1. Britta Deden, ORD, 16.80; 2. Becca McGinley, VAL, 16.99. 300 hurdles: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 49.12. 4x100: 1. South Sioux City, 51.96; 2. O’Neill, 53.03. 4x400: 1. Valentine (Saylor Biltoft, Fayth From, Alivia Patterson, T. From) 4:30.22; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 4:36.42. 4x800: 1. O’Neill St. Mary’s (Alissa Brabec, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, Lorissa Reiman, Hannah Gleason) 10:50.40; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 10:56.48.
HJ: 1. Channatee Robles, NCA, 5-2. LJ: 1. Kailee Kellum, VAL, 17-0; 2. Cameryn Goochey, AIN, 16-1. TJ: 1. Journi Moran, ORD, 32-8¼. PV: 1. Brooklyn Buell, BNC, 10-0; 2. Sorensen, ONL, 9-6. SP: 1. Nyaluet Diew, SSC, 42-4½; 2. Kaitlyn Nelson, AIN, 40-5¼. DIS: 1. K. Nelson, AIN, 120-5½.