CROFTON — Aiden Kuester probably didn’t drive the Warriors’ team bus back to Neligh Friday night.
But, based on his contributions to his team during Neligh-Oakdale’s 36-18 win over Crofton, there isn’t any doubt that the do-it-all senior could have gotten behind the wheel if necessary.
As the quarterback, Kuester ran 24 times for 76 of the Warriors’ net total of 100 yards, scoring five touchdowns in the process, and threw for 269 total yards, completing 19 of 27 attempts to four separate receivers. And that’s just on the offensive side of the ball.
But Kuester also handled Neligh-Oakdale’s kicking chores, including punts — where his fake punt on fourth-and-5 from the Warriors’ own 20 resulted in a 51-yard pass completion to Bryson Gadeken that set up Kuester’s 9-yard rushing scamper around the right end for a critical touchdown.
That score answered two consecutive Crofton touchdowns to open the second half, points that had turned a 24-6 halftime deficit into a manageable 24-18 game.
“He’s a stud. He makes me look smarter than what I am. He makes plays on stuff that really shouldn’t get made,” Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom said. “He’s a phenomenal kid. This is his third year starting for us. He’s got a really good handle on things, and he’s gotten really good this year at looking at things and being able to identify that (the play) is not really there, so I’m going to make something happen.”
Neligh-Oakdale’s lead increased to 30-18 to end the third period and also inspired the Warriors’ defense — a group led by Kuester as a hard-hitting free safety backing up the linebacking corps — that allowed Crofton just one trip across midfield in the fourth quarter. Crofton was held to no yardage on four straight plays from the 13 with under five minutes remaining to protect the 36-18 margin which became the final score.
“We were hoping to jump on them early, and we were able to do that,” Beacom said. “We knew we had to stop their run game so they couldn’t pound it and put us in a situation where we couldn’t hold up. I was pleased with our defense. I thought our defense did a really good job, other than a couple gadget plays, with basic and sound fundamental football.”
Kuester’s 33-yard kickoff return to open the game set up a three-play, 37-yard drive — all runs by Kuester, including the 18-yard touchdown and PAT run that provided Neligh-Oakdale with its initial 8-0 lead.
The Warriors added another eight points on their second drive, initiated by a pass from Kuester to Kegan Payne followed by five consecutive Kuester running plays — the last a 3-yard touchdown run, along with an option pitch to Gadeken for the two-point conversion and 16-0 advantage.
However, Crofton had opportunities early on to change the tone of the contest.
Crofton’s first touchdown, a 2-yard run by quarterback Simon McFarland, finished a 63-yard drive and closed the gap to 16-6 early in the second quarter. Following a fumble recovery by linebacker Wyatt Tramp on the Neligh-Oakdale 20, the Warriors ran eight plays but got no closer than the 7-yard line when Kuester broke up a pass play on the sideline on fourth-and-goal from the 16.
“I was worried coming in. We are banged up,” Beacom said. “We had 22 kids go out (for football) this year, and we suited 15 up all week at practice and tonight only 11 saw the field.”
McFarland paced the Crofton offense with 22 rushes for 78 yards and two touchdowns, including a 47-yard run in the second half. He also completed seven of his 15 pass attempts for 116 yards and a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jace Foxhoven.
Neligh-Oakdale (2-1) 16 8 6 6 – 36
Crofton (1-2) 0 6 12 0 – 18
Scoring summary
First quarter
N-O: Aiden Kuester 18 run (Kuester run), 10:59.
N-O: Kuester 3 run (Bryson Gadeken run), 6:50.
Second quarter
CR: Simon McFarland 2 run (run failed), 8:14.
N-O: Kuester 15 run (Gadeken run), 1:25.
Third quarter
CR: Jace Foxhoven 29 pass from McFarland (run failed), 10:48.
CR: McFarland 47 run (run failed), 8:19.
N-O: Kuester 9 run (pass failed), 2:31.
Fourth quarter
N-O: Kuester 5 run (pass failed), 7:29.