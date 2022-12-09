Records were not a priority for Aiden Kuester heading into the season.
The senior quarterback from Neligh-Oakdale was more worried about the Warriors winning as many games as they could, and that they did.
Kuester led Neligh-Oakdale to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Class D1 state championship game, making it the best season in program history. The team lost to Clarkson/Leigh in that game 48-20. That result aside, Kuester has brought the Warriors to a new level.
“His competitive spirit and fire have raised the level of expectations that we aspire to as a program and a school,” coach Ron Beacom said. “He is a tremendous leader that has been able to lead by example and he holds the credibility to be able to get after teammates that aren’t playing to our established standards.”
In the eyes of Beacom, the senior has been an even better person, putting as much work into the community as he does on the field.
“He has been a role model for all kids in our school,” Beacom said. “He has volunteered time to all of our youth programs. He will be greatly missed, but I know he has put us in a great situation to move forward.”
Kuester will graduate Neligh-Oakdale as the holder of several state and national records. His final total yardage mark stands at 12,527. This is the Nebraska eight-man, Nebraska all-class and national eight-man record for most in a career by one player. Kuester also holds the record in all three categories for most total yards in a season with 5,095 in 2022.
Kuester has offers from Chadron State and Morningside University for football.
Unlike Class C, the Class D first-team consists mostly of newcomers, with Kuester and Jack Wemhoff being the only returners from 2021. Wemhoff was the lead rusher and tackler for Elgin Public/Pope John before suffering a season-ending injury in the team’s sixth game.
Leading the newcomers is Lance Brester. The senior went from fullback last year to a running back this year and finished among the leading rushers in eight-man football. He follows up 2021 Class D captain Levi Belina with the second straight 2,000-yard season by a Howells-Dodge running back.
Wiley Ziegler was perhaps the most dynamic player on a Bloomfield roster filled with talent. The junior got a lot of reps at running back and as a receiver. Ziegler also now holds the state record for most punt, kickoff and interception return yards in a career.
Becker Pohlman comes in as the youngest of the Elite Eight. The sophomore was the leading rusher on a Stanton team that averaged just over 293 yards per game on the ground. The Mustangs bring back Pohlman, along with many of their top playmakers, next year.
Kyle Kasik put up monster numbers to help lead Clarkson/Leigh to its first state championship in program history. In the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, the senior running back averaged 272.6 yards per game to go with 17 rushing touchdowns in that span. He scored 130 of his team’s 148 points in those games.
Similarly, Carter Nelson was essential to a historic season in Ainsworth. The Bulldogs finished undefeated for the first time in school history after not having a winning record in more than 20 years prior. They then won their first playoff game before falling in the round of 16 to Elm Creek. Nelson has offers to play football for 15 schools, including Nebraska, Kansas and Notre Dame.
Aandy Dominguez was an unstoppable force on a Howells-Dodge defense that allowed just 11.8 points a game. The senior defensive lineman has now recorded 11 or more tackles for loss in all four years of his varsity career.
Selections are determined by both coaches’ nominations and observations by Daily News sports writers.