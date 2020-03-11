It was at the end of the day at Neligh-Oakdale High School when Jennifer Ervin noticed something was wrong with her friend and coworker, Jane Schultz.
Ervin asked if Schultz was all right and, of course, Schultz shooed her away, she said. Ervin then asked her to smile and she couldn’t. She asked her to recite her ABC’s and she couldn’t.
“I said, ‘Janie, I think you’re having a stroke,’ ” said Ervin, kitchen manager at Neligh-Oakdale High School. “And she said, ‘No, I’m fine, I’m going home,’ and I said, No, you’re having a stroke, you need to sit down.’ Then I told one of my employees to call 911.”
Ervin recently received the Neligh-Oakdale Warrior of the Month award for her lifesaving efforts in recognizing that Schultz was having a stroke.
Because she recognized it so early, Schultz was able to receive an injection that to work must be given to a patient within the first few hours of having a stroke.
“I truly believe that Jennifer saved a life that day,” Superintendent Ron Beacom said. “If she wouldn’t have caught on to the subtle signs and acting the way she did so quickly ... what she did was really remarkable.”
Ervin knew the signs of a stroke from her previous job in hospital patient services, she said. She was born in Neligh and has known Schultz all of her life, she said.
She worked in patient services at a California hospital psychiatric ward and emergency department for several years before coming back to Nebraska to work in patient services at Antelope Memorial Hospital. She’s been the high school kitchen manager since September.
Schultz went back to work part time shortly after her stroke occurred, Ervin said.
“It was nice, but I’m not comfortable having the spotlight on me,” Ervin said about receiving a Warrior of the Month award. “Jane has been a big part of this school. If you look at someone you know and you know they don’t look right, you know. That’s how it is.”