NELIGH — It was a humbling night for the Class D No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale Warriors, who fell to the Burwell Longhorns 58-12 on Friday.
The Longhorns entered the contest ranked No. 1 in Class D1 by the Omaha World-Herald. Last season, they made it all the way to the state finals and gave the Warriors their only two losses of the season, one of them a 49-48 loss in the state quarterfinals.
After taking the opening kickoff to the 30 yard line, Caleb Busch put Burwell ahead with a touchdown run up the middle.
Neligh-Oakdale would take over on their 25, but gave the ball back two plays later as Aiden Kuester fumbled the snap. Two plays later, Busch ran it in again, this time from 33 yards out.
After a Warriors fumble, Busch finds the end zone again.
Down big early, the Warriors faced third and 17 on their own 37. It was then that Kuester found Bryson Gadeken in the flat and he took it to the house to make it a 14-6 game.
After taking a sack, Aiden Kuester finds Bryson Gadeken for a 43-yard touchdown.
Busch answered right back on the next drive. He took his first handoff 29 yards, then after Cash gurney was taken down in the backfield, Busch took it 19 yards for yet another touchdown.
The maroon and grey responded with a 42 yard pass by Kuester to Gadeken, but Gadeken fumbled on his next carry. Neligh-Oakdale turned the ball over on downs on their next drive.
Following a brief stalemate, Busch punctuated each of Burwell’s first three drives of the second quarter with a rushing touchdown. Kuester found Gadeken for another touchdown before halftime, but there was no coming back.
It was a field day for Busch, who finished the day with 30 carries for 358 yards and eight touchdowns on the day. Coach Ron Beacom felt a big reason for that was his team’s inability to finish tackles.
We had guys in the right spots. We had guys that could tackle him,” he said. “But every one of them stopped short of it and dropped their head instead of running through him and form tackling.
“We’ve seen good backs before and we’ve run through him. Tonight, I guess we read enough about him that we decided that we didn’t want to touch him that much.”
Last year’s quarterfinal was something that the Longhorns kept in the backs of their minds heading in. As a result, they made sure not to take the opposition lightly.
“Ron does a good job of getting his guys ready to play,” Burwell coach Luke Gideon said. “We knew we were going to be tested tonight and we were just able to do a lot of things right.”
This position isn’t unfamiliar to the Warriors. They stood at 2-1 last year following a loss at Burwell and used it as an opportunity to make some changes, which coach Ron Beacom felt worked for them at the time.
This season, there was a similar message after the game, but one big point needed to get across; it’s time to step up no matter how old you are.
“We need our young kids to start believing they’re varsity players and compete like they’re a varsity player instead of being out there just going through the motions expecting to get their tail kicked in a little bit,” Beacom said. “At times, that’s what I saw tonight.”
Neligh-Oakdale hits the road to take on North Central on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
Burwell (3-0) 21 22 15 0 — 58
Neligh-Oakdale (2-1) 6 6 0 0 — 12
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
BUR: Caleb Busch 50 run (Alex Gideon kick) 11:40.
BUR: Busch 33 run (Gideon kick) 10:47.
NEL: Bryson Gadeken 43 pass from Aiden Kuester (PAT failed) 9:14.
BUR: Busch 19 run (Gideon kick) 7:54.
SECOND QUARTER
BUR: Busch 3 run (Busch run) 11:58.
BUR: Busch 11 run (Gideon kick) 8:03.
BUR: Busch 73 run (Gideon kick) 5:03.
NEL: Gadeken 3 pass from Kuester (PAT failed) 1:00.
THIRD QUARTER
BUR: Busch 5 run (Hagen Hodges pass from Titus Gideon) 5:31.
BUR: Busch 59 run (Gideon kick) 0:52.